Details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's New Contract Revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new Arsenal deal has made him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

After months of uncertainty, the Gabon international ended intense speculation over his future by agreeing a three-year contract extension with the Gunners on Tuesday.

According to the Times, Aubameyang will earn £55m over the next three years after increasing his wage to £250,000-per-week. When loyalty payments and bonuses are taken into account this figure will likely increase to £350,000.

This makes the former Borussia Dortmund man one of the best paid players in England behind the likes of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Gunners teammate Mesut Ozil, who also takes home £350,000 per week.

Aubameyang announced that he was staying in a much hyped Instagram Live video, in which he revealed his desire to become a club icon.

“I signed the thing because I want to become an Arsenal legend,” Aubameyang said.

“To leave a legacy. This is my home. I will always give you my best. Signing for this special club was never in doubt. It’s thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here.

"I have seen incredible players, passionate players, invincible players. I dream of being one of them, among the best, and staying in the hearts of the fans forever. I want to become an Arsenal legend just like Thierry [Henry], Wrighty [Ian Wright], [Tony] Adams and [Dennis] Bergkamp — too many to mention."

It is understood that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta played a pivotal role in the negotiations and the Spaniard revealed his delight that the club's top scorer had committed his future to the club.

“It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us,” Arteta said. “He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.

“He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”

Source : 90min