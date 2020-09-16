Details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's New Contract Revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new Arsenal deal has made him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

After months of uncertainty, the Gabon international ended intense speculation over his future by agreeing a three-year contract extension with the Gunners on Tuesday.

According to the Times, Aubameyang will earn £55m over the next three years after increasing his wage to £250,000-per-week. When loyalty payments and bonuses are taken into account this figure will likely increase to £350,000.