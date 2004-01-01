Diego Simeone addresses Joao Felix future amid Premier League interest

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has stressed that Joao Felix remains ‘important’ to the club and will have a big role to play in the second half of the season if he can carry over his form for Portugal at the World Cup to club level.

Felix cost Atletico a club record €126m when they triggered the release clause in his contract with Benfica in 2019. He was just 19 at the time, but in three and a half years has often struggled to justify being one of the most expensive players in history.

In the first half of this season, Felix only started five La Liga games and none since September. His only starts in any competition in the last three months have been a Champions League dead rubber played after Atletico had been knocked out and a Copa del Rey tie against lower league opposition.

It has paved the way the for a potential January exit. 90min reported in November that Felix is ready to look for a move, while Atletico chief executive Gil Marin confirmed as recently as early December that the club is prepared to consider it over the player and Simeone not seeing eye to eye.

Just this week, 90min revealed that Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all held talks with Atletico over a possible loan deal for Felix when the January transfer window opens. Each club has expressed interest in getting a deal done and Atletico are prepared to a loan, although the latter’s intention to include on a £100m clause for a permanent transfer has caused problems.

Felix showed flashes for Portugal at the World Cup what he is truly capable of, scoring in Portugal’s opening win over Ghana and laying on two goals as his team later thrashed Switzerland.

Simeone has played down the significance of any personal beef between him and Felix, insisting when speaking to the press on Wednesday that they have a ‘good, working relationship’.

The Atletico boss said, “What matters to me is the team and he is important to the team. If he does for us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has the talent and the team needs his qualities.

“Since I've been at the club, some differences exist between people and we can't agree on everything, [but] I've looked for the best for the club until the last day, whether it's me or the footballers. Everyone gives the maximum.”