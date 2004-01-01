Douglas Luiz signs new long-term contract at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have announced that midfielder Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Brazil international's previous deal was up at the end of the current season and he was set to be one of the more appealing free agents heading into next summer's transfer window.

But Villa have confirmed that Luiz will be staying put after putting pen to paper on a fresh contract, which they described as 'long-term' but have not disclosed the length of.

90min reported towards the end of this summer's window that Luiz was the subject of heavy transfer interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners put in three bids - the highest in excess of £25m - for the 24-year-old on deadline day after Mohamed Elneny picked up a long-term injury, though Villa rejected all offers.

A day prior to those bids, Luiz scored directly from a corner at the Emirates Stadium in an eventual 2-1 loss for Villa.

Luiz moved to Villa in 2019 following the club's promotion back to the Premier League from Manchester City. He was on the Cityzens' books for two years but spent both on loan at Spanish side Girona as he was denied a work permit at the time.