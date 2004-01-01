Drake places huge bet on Arsenal and Barcelona matches

Drake has placed a huge bet on Arsenal and Barcelona's upcoming matches, backing both teams to win.

Arsenal are the big favourites for their match away to Leeds, with Mikel Arteta's side being hugely impressive thus far this season and Jesse March's often struggling.

The same can't be said for Barcelona though, who travel to the Bernabeu for the first Clasico of the season.

They're currently level on points at the top of La Liga with arch-rivals Real Madrid but having struggled against the only heavyweights they've faced this season, Bayern Munich and Inter, they go into the match as slight underdogs.

Despite that though, Drake has put a huge amount of money on both them and Arsenal claiming victory in their respective matches.

Specifically, the rapper has placed a bet worth £537,000 and will win £2.5m if both sides do indeed prevail.

That won't exactly be music to the ears of Arsenal and Barcelona fans with the Drake curse becoming something of an internet phenomenon in recent years; often, after having some form of interaction with the Canadian, a team or athlete will lose their match or race that follows.

The bet isn't the only connection Barcelona have with Drake for El Clasico with his OVO logo to feature on their shirts.

The logo will replace the usual Spotify branding to celebrate him becoming the first artist on the streaming platform to surpass 50bn streams.

During the warm-up meanwhile, the Barça players will wear shirts with Drake's name and the number 50 on the back, and the Spotify name on the front.