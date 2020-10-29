Dundalk vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News

Arsenal look to end their Europa League group stage with a 100% record when they travel to Ireland to take on Dundalk on Thursday evening.

The Gunners have won five out of five so far and have qualified as group winners already, while Dundalk are on the complete end of the scale having lost all five of their games so far.

So without further ado, here's 90min preview of the game...

Dublin Arena will play host to this fixture | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Where to Watch on TV

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 10 December

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Aviva Stadium, Dublin

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Extra (UK)

Referee? Ivan Bebek (CRO)

Team News

Dundalk have a fully fit squad to choose from in this one, as they prepare for arguably the biggest home game in their history. They're likely to line up in a 3-5-2 formation and look to frustrate Arsenal in search of a historic win.

David Luiz hasn't featured since his clash of heads with Raul Jimenez against Wolves | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal, on the other hand, are likely to field a team of youngsters and fringe players, as Arteta looks to rest his stars for the game against Burnley this weekend. David Luiz is unlikely to feature after not playing since his clash of heads with Raul Jimenez two weeks ago, while Thomas Partey will miss out after aggravating an injury against Tottenham.

Predicted Lineup

Dundalk: Rogers; Cleary, Boyle, Gartland; Gannon, Shields, Sloggett, Flores, Dummigan; Hoban, Duffy.

Arsenal: Runarsson; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Kolasinac; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Willock, Smith-Rowe, Pepe; Nketiah.

Predicted Arsenal lineup

Recent Form

Dundalk come into this game much like they have every other - dominant domestically but beaten comfortably in Europe. The Lilywhites made it into the FAI Cup final with an 11-0 thrashing of Athlone Town before beating Shamrock Rovers in the final at the weekend.

Arsenal come into this game in the polar opposite form, having failed to win their fourth consecutive Premier League game against local rivals Tottenham last Sunday. Their 100% record in Europe has given them some comfort though and has helped to keep the mood somewhat mellow rather than sinking into total crisis.

Dundalk



Shamrock Rovers 2-4 Dundalk (6/12)

Molde 3-1 Dundalk (3/12)

Athlone Town 0-11 Dundalk (29/11)

Dundalk 1-3 Rapid Wien (26/11)

Bohemians 1-4 Dundalk (20/11)

Arsenal were well beaten last time out against local rivals Tottenham | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal



Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (6/12)

Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien (3/12)

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (29/11)

Molde 0-3 Arsenal (26/11)

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal (22/11)

Prediction

Arsenal need a big win to get some fans back on side following a string of poor results domestically, with pressure mounting on Mikel Arteta.

Dundalk put up some decent resistance in the first game between the two earlier this season, but ultimately Arsenal's quality was too much and they came away as comfortable 3-0 winners.

That roll. That finish. ?



What a hit by Pepe! pic.twitter.com/41uMPdKhFe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 29, 2020

The likelihood is that this game will result in something very similar. Arsenal will have plenty of the ball and while Dundalk will put up a fight, but the Gunners' individual quality will prove too much.

Nicolas Pepe will have a point to prove and has been in decent form in the Europa League this season, so it's not beyond the realms of reality to expect a big performance from him here as Arsenal get a win.

Prediction: Dundalk 0-3 Arsenal