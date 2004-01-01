Dusan Vlahovic explains decision to snub Arsenal for Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic has confirmed he was never really interested in a move to Arsenal as he had his heart set on joining Juventus instead.

The 22-year-old moved to Turin in January for the best part of £70m but had been heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal beforehand, having torn Serie A apart with Fiorentina to the tune of 41 goals in his last 64 games for the club.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Vlahovic insisted he never came close to a move to the Emirates and admitted he wasn't even sure if an official offer was made.

“Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it," he said. "I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say. And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It’s incredible every time I put it on.

“I definitely identify with their DNA. The Juventus personality coincides with my personality. When you come here you never give up, you fight all the time, you make the sacrifices. This was definitely what I was looking for.”

Arsenal remain in the hunt for a new striker and are hopeful of striking a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, although the Brazilian is attracting interest from across Europe and City are still pushing for him to sign a new deal.

The Gunners have confirmed the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, who has returned to Lyon, but they are confident of striking a deal to keep Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates. The 23-year-old was keen to leave just a few months ago but some impressive form towards the end of the season has seen the door open to more first-team minutes.

Nketiah's current contract is due to expire at the end of the month but an agreement is expected to be reached soon enough.