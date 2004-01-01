Dusan Vlahovic not interested in Juventus departure despite fresh Arsenal links

Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus have no intention of parting company any time soon, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Vlahovic joined Juve in January after a long chase by the Turin giants, as they fended off interest from a number of interested parties from across Europe, with their main rivals being Arsenal.

Arsenal pushed hard for Vlahovic and tried hard to persuade him to make the move to north London, but he always held the ambition to move to Juve and eventually sealed a move to Turin worth just under £70m.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that Vlahovic could still be a target for the Gunners, who find themselves in a Premier League title challenge - the opposite of Juve, who have won just two of their opening 7 Serie A games.

Massimiliano Allegri is now under huge pressure at Juventus, and it has been speculated in Italy that Vlahovic could seek an early exit, but 90min has learned that is not the case.

While Arsenal would be happy to offer a route to the Emirates for Vlahovic, sources close to all parties involved have stressed that such a move is not on the radar.

Despite Juve's struggles, Vlahovic has been in good form, racking up four goals in six Serie A games, and he has no interest in leaving the club as it stands.

A source with knowledge of Vlahovic's situation revealed: "He is not moving, he is playing well himself and he is fully focused on his game. He has been with Juventus for less than 12 months and is not looking to move."