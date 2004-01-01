 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Eberechi Eze agrees new Crystal Palace deal despite Arsenal and Man Utd interest

Eberechi Eze has agreed terms on a new long-term contract at Crystal Palace following interest from Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Eberechi Eze has agreed terms on a new long-term contract at Crystal Palace, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards