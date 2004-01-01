Eddie Nketiah admits frustration over lack of Arsenal opportunities

Eddie Nketiah has admitted that he has been left frustrated by the lack of playing time he is getting at Arsenal so far this season after deciding to stay at the club in summer.

Nketiah looked set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the start of the summer transfer window with his contract expiring, but he ultimately decided to sign a new five-year deal.

While things have gone well for his club since then, with the Gunners top of the Premier League after eight games, it has been a disappointing start to the campaign from a personal perspective.

With new signing Gabriel Jesus impressing, the striker has yet to start in the Premier League, only playing from the beginning in one Europa League match. He admits that he's not happy about that.

"Yes, everyone wants to play football," he said when asked if he was frustrated by his lack of opportunities. "The coach has a tough decision and it is up to me to keep working when I get the opportunity, on the field or in training, to show why I should be playing."

Jesus may be one of Arsenal's best players at the moment, but Nketiah is confident that he'll get a chance to prove himself at some point before the end of the campaign.

‘I am confident that as the season goes on, I will get opportunities and it is up to me to take them," he added. "I will keep pushing to show I deserve more minutes — complaining never really gets you anywhere."