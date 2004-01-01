Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal exit increasingly likely; Liverpool & Chelsea monitoring situation

Eddie Nketiah looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal once his contract expires this summer, 90min understands, with Liverpool and Chelsea among those monitoring his situation.

Nketiah has been a regular starter for the Gunners of late, ousting Alexandre Lacazette in the number nine role after months of watching on from the sidelines, and has scored four goals in his last six Premier League outings.

That run of goals included a brace in Arsenal's impressive 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which prompted manager Mikel Arteta to admit that 'if there is one player that I have been unfair with [in terms of playing time], I think it’s him'.

Nketiah has publicly stated that he wants to explore all of the options available to him at the end of his contract, with his main ambition to play regular first-team football.

Arsenal retain hope that he will sign a new long-term contract, but 90min has learned that a summer exit is now looking increasingly likely for Nketiah - despite Arteta publicly stating that he remains an integral part of his plans.

West Ham, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are among the sides firmly interested in picking him up on a free transfer, but 90min understands that Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring Nketiah's situation - with both clubs believing that the 22-year-old could be an attractive squad option to boost their already strong front lines.

Liverpool still have hope of winning an unprecedented quadruple, though they are dependent on an unexpected Manchester City slip-up in the Premier League title race, while Chelsea are their opponents in this season's FA Cup final.

Nketiah actually spent the formative years of his career at Chelsea, progressing through their youth setup before being released in 2015.

He went on to join Arsenal's academy and two years later Nketiah was handed his first senior appearance by Arsene Wenger - a short cameo in a Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.