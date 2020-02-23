Eddie Nketiah Praises 'Mature' Alexandre Lacazette & Reveals Help From Ousted Striker

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has insisted that there are 'no hostilities' between himself and Alexandre Lacazette despite the fact the youngster has started ahead of the Frenchman in the club's last two league games.
The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United before returning to the Emirates in January. While there was a chance he would head elsewhere for the second half of the campaign, he ended up staying and has earned his chances in Mikel Arteta's first team.
Since returning to the club, Nketiah has made four Premier League appearances. Most recently, he scored during his side's 3-2 win over Everton.
Full bars at the Emirates tonight! Thanks for the call @BukayoSaka87 . Fans were class again. Great win boys!!! ⚽️@arsenal #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/vWQtflfbvP— Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) February 23, 2020
Nketiah has now started Arsenal's last two league games ahead of the more senior but out-of-form Lacazette but despite this, the Englishman has praised the forward for his maturity.
“He has been a young player in my position so he knows what it is like. There are no hostilities, he's just always looking to help and improve and it shows the maturity he has.
Nketiah went on to explain how he is thriving off the opportunity to learn from 'great' forwards such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette.
He continued:
“I just try to focus on myself and learn from them, see the things they do well and try to take from it and improve.
After Nketiah returned to north London in January, it was unclear whether he would remain at the club or leave on loan once again. However, he has now explained why head coach Arteta opted to keep hold of him before reiterating his desire to take his opportunities now that he has the chance.
“I just want to keep learning off him, make sure my mentality is right each day and keep improving.
“I think all my life that is what I have done and Arsenal are obviously a top club and I support them so I always wanted to play here.
Source : 90min