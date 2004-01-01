Edu explains the 'process' and Arsenal sticking with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has discussed the infamous 'process' and expressed his delight at the job Mikel Arteta is doing as manager.

The Gunners appointed Arteta and started the 'process' at the end of 2019, with the club deciding their best way back to becoming a competitive top four outfit again was to sign young players that can improve at the Emirates Stadium.

While an FA Cup was won during the COVID-hit 2019/20 season, the following seasons were both rather unsuccessful for Arsenal as the club twice failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite these failures, Arsenal continued to keep faith in Arteta and now being rewarded with a Premier League title challenge this season - their first genuine charge in 15 years.

Speaking at the London Football Awards, Edu revealed that he knew the 'process' would present some challenges: “When we first started, we were talking a lot about our process, and people were making jokes sometimes about our process.

"I think we were quite clear about all of the steps that we went through. We knew we were going to go through some challenging periods because we had to make some important decisions, sometimes unpopular decisions, which is going to cause some instability.

“Importantly, we internally was quite together in terms of understanding the process. And then, we are where we are, I know there’s lots to do.

"I think we are in the middle of it [the process], there’s still a lot of things to do, and carry on doing, but also, we are very happy and proud to see where we are at the moment as a club. “I think Mikel [Arteta] is, of course, doing a great job.

"I think we as well, in terms of choosing the right players with that right mentality, with the right spirit as well, to be in the squad. We have fantastic staff around us, we always have to mention that because when we’re talking about the team, we need everyone to be really good to make the players perform."

