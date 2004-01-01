Emile Smith Rowe set to new sign long-term contract with Arsenal

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe is expected to soon sign a new long-term contract with the club, committing his future to the Gunners amid strong transfer interest from an ambitious Aston Villa.

Previously an Under-17 World Cup winner with England in in 2017, Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakout season in Arsenal’s first-team in 2020/21, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

He won’t turn 21 until the end of this month, but Villa had bids of £25m and £30m rejected in their attempts to strengthen and potentially leapfrog Arsenal this coming season. Villa had already outbid the Gunners in the race to sign Norwich star Emi Buendia.

There was recent talk of a third Villa bid for Smith Rowe, which would likely have reached £35m and exceeded the guaranteed fee in the club record Buendia deal. But Arsenal look set to keep hold of their young asset, who joined the academy ranks at the age of 10.

BirminghamLive describes a likely ‘hammer blow’ to Villa’s hopes of wrapping up a deal. Despite the chance to move to Villa Park in a big money transfer, Smith Rowe is now expected to agree a five-year contract with Arsenal instead.

Final details still need to be ironed out, but report adds that positive talks have ‘progressed well’.

From Arsenal's perspective, journalist James Benge had added that the Gunners are 'confident'.

Smith Rowe has just entered the last two years of his current deal with Arsenal. He signed that contract last summer when he had made only a handful of first-team appearances and any fresh terms will also be more reflective of his new standing in the squad.

Despite having already signed Buendia and being hopeful of keeping Jack Grealish, Villa are still keen on landing another attacking player before the new season begins. Aside from Smith Rowe, they have been linked with a £40m approach for out of favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could spend up to £250m this summer to rebuild a broken squad. The club hierarchy will sanction major spending if targets are younger than 25, have the potential to develop and improve as players, and will also increase in value in future.

