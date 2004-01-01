Emile Smith Rowe: When Arsenal star is expecting to make injury return

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe could make his return to the pitch at the start of January and will step up his rehab following groin surgery when the Gunners head to Dubai in December for a warm weather training camp and two mid-season friendlies.

Smith Rowe had something of a breakout season in 2021/22 when he scored 11 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League – only Bukayo Saka got more.

But the 22-year-old, who could have been in contention to go to the World Cup with England had things turned out differently, has been unable to push on this season.

Smith Rowe was carrying an injury at the start of the season, limiting him to just 47 minutes of action, before undergoing surgery in early September that has ruled him out ever since.

Now, however, the recovery process is said to be going well. The Evening Standard has reported that the player will be heading to Dubai with the rest of the Arsenal players not involved in the World Cup – that includes the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He won’t initially be involved in full training but it is hoped Smith Rowe will rejoin sessions with the rest of the squad before the end of the trip.

Harry Symeou hosts Jack Gallagher & Toby Cudworth to look back on Germany '06 as part of the 'Our World Cups' series. We take a trip down memory lane - join us!

With friendlies scheduled against Lyon and AC Milan in Dubai, Arsenal will resume competitive club football on Boxing Day when West Ham visit the Emirates Stadium. They then finish the calendar year by heading to the south coast to face Brighton on New Year’s Eve.

But once the New Year begins, Smith Rowe is hopeful of getting back onto the pitch. Arsenal face Newcastle on 3 January, before an FA Cup third round tie on the weekend of 7/8 and then a north London derby against Tottenham a week after that.