England confirmed 26-player squad: Club by club breakdown

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked his final World Cup squad, featuring players from 11 different clubs, all but one of which are from the Premier League.

All of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – are represented in the squad.

Manchester City are the domestic team with the most players included, with five names. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle have three players each, while there are two in from Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham.

Borussia Dortmund are the only overseas club with a player in the England squad as a result of Jude Bellingham’s inclusion, although AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori was arguably unlucky to miss out. Roma striker Tammy Abraham was also in with a chance but was not chosen.

1. Manchester City (5)

Phil Foden is going to his first senior World Cup | Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

Kyle Walker - 70 caps

John Stones - 60 caps

Kalvin Phillips - 23 caps

Phil Foden - 18 caps

Jack Grealish - 24 caps

2. Arsenal (3)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is going to Qatar | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale - 3 caps

Ben White - 4 caps

Bukayo Saka - 20 caps

3. Chelsea (3)

Raheem Sterling is going to his first tournament since joining Chelsea | Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Mason Mount - 32 caps

Conor Gallagher - 4 caps

Raheem Sterling - 79 caps

4. Manchester United (3)

Harry Maguire has had a tough time since Euro 2020 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Harry Maguire - 48 caps

Luke Shaw - 23 caps

Marcus Rashford - 46 caps

5. Newcastle (3)

Callum Wilson has played his way back into contention | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Nick Pope - 10 caps

Kieran Trippier - 37 caps

Callum Wilson - 4 caps

6. Everton (2)

Jordan Pickford could reach 50 caps during the World Cup | Carl Recine - Pool/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford - 45 caps

Conor Coady - 10 caps

7. Liverpool (2)

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold start for England? | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 17 caps

Jordan Henderson - 70 caps

8. Tottenham (2)

Harry Kane won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Eric Dier - 47 caps

Harry Kane - 75 caps

9. Borussia Dortmund (1)

Jude Bellingham is the only non-Premier League player | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Jude Bellingham - 17 caps

10. Leicester (1)

James Maddison last played for England in 2019 | Michael Regan/GettyImages

James Maddison - 1 cap

11. West Ham (1)

Declan Rice is a crucial player for England | Robin Jones/GettyImages