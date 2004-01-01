England confirmed 26-player squad: Club by club breakdown

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked his final World Cup squad, featuring players from 11 different clubs, all but one of which are from the Premier League.
All of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – are represented in the squad.
Manchester City are the domestic team with the most players included, with five names. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle have three players each, while there are two in from Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham.
Borussia Dortmund are the only overseas club with a player in the England squad as a result of Jude Bellingham’s inclusion, although AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori was arguably unlucky to miss out. Roma striker Tammy Abraham was also in with a chance but was not chosen.
1. Manchester City (5)
- Kyle Walker - 70 caps
- John Stones - 60 caps
- Kalvin Phillips - 23 caps
- Phil Foden - 18 caps
- Jack Grealish - 24 caps
2. Arsenal (3)
- Aaron Ramsdale - 3 caps
- Ben White - 4 caps
- Bukayo Saka - 20 caps
3. Chelsea (3)
- Mason Mount - 32 caps
- Conor Gallagher - 4 caps
- Raheem Sterling - 79 caps
4. Manchester United (3)
- Harry Maguire - 48 caps
- Luke Shaw - 23 caps
- Marcus Rashford - 46 caps
5. Newcastle (3)
- Nick Pope - 10 caps
- Kieran Trippier - 37 caps
- Callum Wilson - 4 caps
6. Everton (2)
- Jordan Pickford - 45 caps
- Conor Coady - 10 caps
7. Liverpool (2)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - 17 caps
- Jordan Henderson - 70 caps
8. Tottenham (2)
- Eric Dier - 47 caps
- Harry Kane - 75 caps
9. Borussia Dortmund (1)
- Jude Bellingham - 17 caps
10. Leicester (1)
- James Maddison - 1 cap
11. West Ham (1)
- Declan Rice - 34 caps
