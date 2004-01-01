England defender misses training ahead of Wales game

Ben White has missed England training ahead of their final game in Group B of the World Cup.

The Arsenal defender didn't take part in Monday's session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex due to illness and is therefore highly unlikely to take part against Wales on Tuesday.

White has yet to play a minute in Qatar and could have been included in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up with the manager likely to rest players ahead of the knockout stages.

England will qualify for the round of 16 as long as they avoid a 4-0 defeat to a Wales side who must win and hope for a draw between Iran and the USA in the other game.

The remaining 25 players trained in 30-degree heat in preparation for the showdown, with Leicester City's star midfielder James Maddison hoping to be involved following a knee injury.

Vice-captain Jordan Henderson is also set to start the game, replacing 19-year-old Jude Bellingham in the centre of midfield. Bellingham starred in England's opening 6-2 win over Iran but will be rested ahead of the last 16.

Phil Foden, who didn't appear during England's flat 0-0 draw with the USA, is one player England fans will be desperate to see from the off when Southgate names his starting 11. His Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish should also be in contention to start.