England name 25-player squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed his 25-player squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, with Raheem Sterling the shock omission.

The Three Lions return to competitive action on March 23 for the first time since their World Cup quarter-final exit to France in December, with the first of ten qualification games for next summer's European Championship.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is called up after missing out at the World Cup, while James Maddison retains his place after shining brightly in a struggling Leicester side, but there's no place in the squad for England favourite Sterling, who has struggled to find form since joining Chelsea from Manchester City last summer.

There's also no place for Ben White or Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March also miss out despite both being in sensational form for their respective clubs.

Southgate keeps faith with Harry Maguire despite his reduced role at Manchester United, with Kalvin Phillips also included in the party even though he has played just 56 minutes of football for title-chasing Manchester City.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell both return to the fold after being ruled out of the World Cup through injury, joining teammates Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher in the squad.

England's 25-player squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Reece James (Chelsea) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham United), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), James Maddison (Leicester City)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

