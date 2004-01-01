England Squad Named for October International Triple Header

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is back in the England squad for October’s internationals against Wales, Belgium and Denmark at Wembley after being dropped from the previous selection when he was convicted of assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery by a Greek court.

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leicester's Harvey Barnes are called up to the senior Three Lions squad for the first time, while Jack Grealish, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kalvin Phillips have each kept their respective places from last month.

Maguire denies the charges that were brought against him in Greece and is awaiting an appeal trial. But having seen fit to remove him within hours of being named in the last squad when the initial verdict was given, manager Gareth Southgate has opted to now recall him.

However, there is no place in the latest for squad for Mason Greenwood or Phil Foden, who each made their senior international debut against Iceland last month, before being sent home in disgrace before the follow up game against Denmark after breaching COVID-19 protocol.

30-Man England Squad for October 2020 Internationals:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

England will host neighbours Wales in a friendly on 8 October, before world number one ranked Belgium visit Wembley in a UEFA Nations League fixture on 11 October. A second Nations League game against Denmark will then follow on 14 October.

