England to rotate goalkeepers for Scotland friendly

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to start in place of Everton's Jordan Pickford for England's friendly with Scotland on Tuesday evening. He will earn his fourth senior cap.

Source : 90min

