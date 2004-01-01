England's World Cup 2022 squad: Who's on the plane?

The 2022 World Cup is under a year away, and England are among the favourites to go all the way in Qatar.

After going so close at Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate's men have to be considered one of the best teams at FIFA's showpiece event next winter.

But who should be in the 23-man squad to go to Qatar? It's time for the return of 90min's 'Who's on the Plane' series...

23. Nick Pope

It's hard to have any strong feelings over the selection of the third-choice goalkeeper, but Nick Pope just about gets the nod over Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson for now because he currently plays regularly in the Premier League.

22. Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings hugely benefits from three key factors - he's massive, he's left-footed and he's a leader. Hardly an amazing defender, his spot on the plane is certainly up for grabs - not least from club teammate Ezri Konsa.

21. Emile Smith Rowe

Even the most diehard of Arsenal fans have been surprised with just how good Emile Smith Rowe has been this season, and is probably the Gunners' player of the year thus far. He's even made his senior England debut and scored for the Three Lions, working his way into Southgate's good books.

20. Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw's stock at the time of his goal in the Euro 2020 final had soared to Jupiter - there was a genuine case that he was the best left-back in the world.



But he's been brought crashing back to earth this season and has a fight on his hands to keep Alex Telles out of the Man Utd team - if he falls out of favour then he may have to forego his seat on the plane, too.

19. Marcus Rashford

Now free of shoulder pain following surgery, we're still waiting to see Marcus Rashford explode into life again this term.



We're not doubting him, it'd just be nice to see him firing again.

18. John Stones

After working his way back into Manchester City's starting XI last season, it seems that Pep Guardiola would now prefer Aymeric Laporte to partner Ruben Dias instead of John Stones.



Nevertheless, he remains one of Southgate's best options at centre-back.

17. Mason Greenwood

Southgate has been intent on managing Mason Greenwood's development and values the youngster highly - he was on the initial 26-man list to go to the Euros and may have even taken a penalty in the final shootout if he were fit.

16. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is an international manager's dream, being able to play in various positions across the pitch to a high standard.



Memories of that penalty miss are strong, but wrongfully gloss over how useful he was at the Euros as a whole.

15. Aaron Ramsdale

If you saw Aaron Ramsdale's Arsenal renaissance coming, you're a liar. Bloke's been playing out of his skin after conceding about 200 goals in the last two seasons.



Still, at least Jordan Pickford has some competition (both for his spot and for the vibes he brings to the squad).

14. Jude Bellingham

Away from the harsh Premier League spotlight, Jude Bellingham has established himself as one of the very best players in the Bundesliga.



Who knows just how good the teenager will be by the time the World Cup rolls around...

13. Jack Grealish

Sure, Jack Grealish probably isn't worth £100m and isn't standing out as much at Man City, but he's still top class and brings an X-factor that few other Englishmen can.

12. Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has been disappointing this season. He's still quite easily England's best option at centre-back.

11. Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker's experience, recovery pace and versatility in a back three mean that he has to be on the plane.

10. Ben Chilwell

Shaw may have wrestled the England left-back spot from Ben Chilwell last year, but the Chelsea man has taken it back after a superb start to the 2021/22 campaign.

9. Jordan Henderson

Father Time and injuries may be catching up with Jordan Henderson - the latter restricted his involvement at thee Euros - but Southgate still depends on him as one of his most senior options in a young England team.

8. Jordan Pickford

A stunning Euro 2020 - which may have seen him win the Player of the Tournament award rather than Gianluigi Donnarumma if the penalty shootout went the other way - elevated Jordan Pickford in the eyes of England fans.



He's number one unless his form falls off a cliff.

7. Declan Rice

While he didn't set the world alight at the Euros, Declan Rice has quietly been one of the best players in the Premier League since the summer.



Whether he's at West Ham or a club competing for the top honours, he needs to be on the plane.

6. Reece James

Reece James' all-action beginning to the new campaign have seen him draw comparisons to Steven Gerrard.



He's a right-back. Unbelievable.

5. Mason Mount

It doesn't usually matter what role Mason Mount is playing - he'll find a way to make teams better and make the players around him fit together.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Remember when there was a debate over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should even be in the England squad?



Funny times. The right-back is back to his best and scaring defenders more than ever before.

3. Phil Foden

In terms of talent, Phil Foden should be mentioned in the same breath as Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne.



Hell, he's even building a CV to compare with them, too. One of the Premier League's best players that can play anywhere in a forward line and in midfield.

2. Raheem Sterling

Here's a thought - if Man City had won the Champions League and England had won Euro 2020, would Raheem Sterling have been on the Ballon d'Or podium?



It's hard to argue against it. He's easily one of the players Southgate relies on most.

1. Harry Kane

England captain - whether you like it or not.