Erling Haaland record vs 'Big Six' ahead of crunch Arsenal clash

There's doubt over Erling Haaland's status for Man City's crunch Premier League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday night, but it's hard to envisage the Norwegian superstar's absence from Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Guardiola didn't appear to be too concerned about the knock Haaland sustained in City's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, and the forward was subsequently pictured in training on Monday.

A mammoth encounter beckons for the Citizens as they visit the table-toppers in an Emirates six-pointer. Haaland's goals have left City in an ominous position just behind the emerging Arsenal at the summit and victory on Wednesday will see them usurp the Gunners.

Haaland is on course to smash the Premier League's single-season scoring record by the time 2022/23 is up, but Guardiola will need his demonic striker to star when it matters most down the stretch if City are to win their third consecutive league title.

Here's how Haaland's fared against the Premier League's 'Big Six' so far.

Erling Haaland's record vs Arsenal

Played: 1

Won: 1

Scored: 0

Haaland faced up against Arsenal for the first time in his career a couple of weeks ago in City's FA Cup triumph. The striker wasn't overly influential, but he did get Rob Holding booked which forced his half-time withdrawal.

Erling Haaland's record vs Man Utd

Played: 2

Won: 1

Scored: 3

Haaland tore United apart in the first Manchester Derby of the season, bagging an emphatic hat-trick in a 6-3 victory. We saw the very best of his relationship with Kevin De Bruyne that day. However, the forward was shackled in the reverse fixture as City were stunned by a United comeback in the second period. Haaland was barely involved in the 2-1 defeat.

Erling Haaland's record vs Tottenham

Played: 2

Won: 1

Scored: 1

It was a frustrating outing for Haaland at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he failed to register a single shot amid yet another miserable trip to N17 for Pep Guardiola's side. City's indifferent showing sparked debate as to whether the Citizens have quite yet grasped how to get the very best out of their summer arrival.

A couple of weeks prior, Haaland scored the equalising goal as City came from two down to beat the Lilywhites 4-2 at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland's record vs Liverpool

Played: 5

Won: 1

Scored: 2

Haaland first took on Liverpool at a time when his prestige was only starting to rise. He lined up twice for Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg against the Reds during the 2019/20 Champions League group stage and scored at Anfield during a 34-minute cameo.

Since joining City, the Norwegian has faced Liverpool in three different competitions. He drew a blank in the Community Shield and their first Premier League meeting, but later scored in a Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

Erling Haaland's record vs Chelsea

Played: 1

Won: 1

Scored: 0

The 22-year-old had just one sniff of goal against Chelsea in their January meeting. Haaland blazed his only effort just over after making a darting run in behind Kalidou Koulibaly. City flattered to deceive in their 1-0 victory.