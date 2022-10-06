Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: 06/10/22

We're halfway through the group stages of the Europa League and Europa Conference League, with tables now starting to take shape.
Arsenal played host to Bodo/Glimt in one of the later kick-offs, after fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and West Ham jetted off around the continent to face Omonia Nicosia and Anderlecht respectively.
Here's a round-up of the evening's action.
Europa League
Group A
FC Zurich 1-5 PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt under the lights at the Emirates.
Eddie Nketiah tapped home a rebound after Kieran Tierney's thumping effort bounced back off the post, minutes before Rob Holding headed home from a cross from the excellent Fabio Vieira.
Bodo/Glimt grew into the game as things progressed but Arsenal killed things off with a third five minutes before full-time as a glorious Gabriel Jesus run ended in a tap-in from Vieira.
Group B
Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Fenerbahce 2-0 AEK Larnaca
Group C
HJK Helsinki 1-1 Ludogorets
AS Roma 1-2 Real Betis
A late meltdown from Roma saw them slump to a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Betis.
Betis were the most dangerous early on but Roma took the lead through a Paulo Dybala penalty just after the half-hour mark, although their lead lasted about five minutes as Guido Rodriguez fizzed in an equaliser before the break.
Nicolo Zaniolo hit the bar and Dybala saw a volley expertly saved before the interval and Roma continued that momentum after the break. They failed to find the back of the net, however, and were punished for their profligacy as Luiz Henrique headed home a winner with two minutes to go.
Things ended on a sourer note for Roma as they lost Zaniolo to a pointless red card in stoppage time. The Italian kicked out at an opponent and was deservedly dismissed, leaving him suspended for the next game.
Group D
Malmo 0-1 Union Berlin
Braga 1-2 Union SG
Group E
FC Sheriff 0-2 Real Sociedad
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd
Manchester United came perilously close to a major European upset as they were forced to come from behind to seal a 3-2 victory over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.
United could have had a few goals early on - Antony fluffed a cut-back and Bruno Fernandes hit the bar - but some shocking defending saw the Red Devils punished on the counter by Karim Ansarifard ten minutes before half-time.
Seven minutes into the second half, substitute Marcus Rashford fired home a delightful equaliser following an excellent pass from Fernandes, before Anthony Martial came off the bench and fired United ahead shortly after the hour mark.
Rashford tapped home a third with five minutes to go but Omonia grabbed an immediate response to set up a nervy equaliser, but United held on to seal an uncomfortable three points.
Group F
Sturm Graz 0-0 Lazio
Midtylland 2-2 Feyenoord
Group G
Freiburg 2-0 Nantes
Olympiacos 0-3 Qarabag
Group H
Red Star 4-1 Ferencvaros
Monaco 3-1 Trabzonspor
Europa Conference League
Group A
Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina
RFS 0-0 Basaksehir
Group B
Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham
A late strike from Gianluca Scamacca fired West Ham to well-earned victory over Belgian giants Anderlecht.
West Ham were dominant from start to finish but had to wait until the 79th-minute for Scamacca to touch down Lucas Paqueta's flick and fire across goal into the bottom corner to get the lead they deserved.
However, West Ham had goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to thank for the three points as the Frenchman pulled out what will surely be the save of the tournament to repel a close-range header and secure the victory. Sensational stuff.
Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB
Group C
Lech Poznan 0-0 Hapoel Beer Sheva
Villarreal 5-0 Austria Vienna
Group D
Slovacko 0-1 Nice
Koln 0-1 Partizan
Group E
Dnipro-1 2-2 Vaduz
AZ Alkmaar 3-2 Apollon Limassol
Group F
Molde 3-0 Shamrock Rovers
Gent 0-1 Djurgarden
Group G
Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani
Slavia Prague 0-1 CFR Cluj
Group H
Pyunik Yerevan 2-0 Zalgiris
Basel 0-2 Slovan Bratislava
