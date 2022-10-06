Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: 06/10/22

We're halfway through the group stages of the Europa League and Europa Conference League, with tables now starting to take shape.

Arsenal played host to Bodo/Glimt in one of the later kick-offs, after fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and West Ham jetted off around the continent to face Omonia Nicosia and Anderlecht respectively.

Here's a round-up of the evening's action.

Europa League

Group A

FC Zurich 1-5 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal were flying | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt under the lights at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah tapped home a rebound after Kieran Tierney's thumping effort bounced back off the post, minutes before Rob Holding headed home from a cross from the excellent Fabio Vieira.

Bodo/Glimt grew into the game as things progressed but Arsenal killed things off with a third five minutes before full-time as a glorious Gabriel Jesus run ended in a tap-in from Vieira.

Group B

Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Fenerbahce 2-0 AEK Larnaca

Group C

HJK Helsinki 1-1 Ludogorets

AS Roma 1-2 Real Betis

A poor outing from Zaniolo | Silvia Lore/GettyImages

A late meltdown from Roma saw them slump to a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Betis.

Betis were the most dangerous early on but Roma took the lead through a Paulo Dybala penalty just after the half-hour mark, although their lead lasted about five minutes as Guido Rodriguez fizzed in an equaliser before the break.

Nicolo Zaniolo hit the bar and Dybala saw a volley expertly saved before the interval and Roma continued that momentum after the break. They failed to find the back of the net, however, and were punished for their profligacy as Luiz Henrique headed home a winner with two minutes to go.

Things ended on a sourer note for Roma as they lost Zaniolo to a pointless red card in stoppage time. The Italian kicked out at an opponent and was deservedly dismissed, leaving him suspended for the next game.

Group D

Malmo 0-1 Union Berlin

Braga 1-2 Union SG

Group E

FC Sheriff 0-2 Real Sociedad

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd

Rashford inspired United off the bench | -/GettyImages

Manchester United came perilously close to a major European upset as they were forced to come from behind to seal a 3-2 victory over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

United could have had a few goals early on - Antony fluffed a cut-back and Bruno Fernandes hit the bar - but some shocking defending saw the Red Devils punished on the counter by Karim Ansarifard ten minutes before half-time.

Seven minutes into the second half, substitute Marcus Rashford fired home a delightful equaliser following an excellent pass from Fernandes, before Anthony Martial came off the bench and fired United ahead shortly after the hour mark.

Rashford tapped home a third with five minutes to go but Omonia grabbed an immediate response to set up a nervy equaliser, but United held on to seal an uncomfortable three points.

Group F

Sturm Graz 0-0 Lazio

Midtylland 2-2 Feyenoord

Group G

Freiburg 2-0 Nantes

Olympiacos 0-3 Qarabag

Group H

Red Star 4-1 Ferencvaros

Monaco 3-1 Trabzonspor

Europa Conference League

Group A

Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina

RFS 0-0 Basaksehir

Group B

Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham

Areola was the hero | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

A late strike from Gianluca Scamacca fired West Ham to well-earned victory over Belgian giants Anderlecht.

West Ham were dominant from start to finish but had to wait until the 79th-minute for Scamacca to touch down Lucas Paqueta's flick and fire across goal into the bottom corner to get the lead they deserved.

However, West Ham had goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to thank for the three points as the Frenchman pulled out what will surely be the save of the tournament to repel a close-range header and secure the victory. Sensational stuff.

Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB

Group C

Lech Poznan 0-0 Hapoel Beer Sheva

Villarreal 5-0 Austria Vienna

Group D

Slovacko 0-1 Nice

Koln 0-1 Partizan

Group E

Dnipro-1 2-2 Vaduz

AZ Alkmaar 3-2 Apollon Limassol

Group F

Molde 3-0 Shamrock Rovers

Gent 0-1 Djurgarden

Group G

Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani

Slavia Prague 0-1 CFR Cluj

Group H

Pyunik Yerevan 2-0 Zalgiris

Basel 0-2 Slovan Bratislava