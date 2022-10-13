Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: 13/10/22

Thursday night saw matchday four of both the Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages, with 32 games across the continent.

These fixtures were reverses of those seen on matchday three, with Manchester United hosting Omonia and and Arsenal's travels to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt among the highlights.

Europa League

Group A

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal

Bukayo Saka got Arsenal's winner in Norway | David Lidstrom/GettyImages

Arsenal weren't at their best in Norway but have extended their winning run in the Europa League to three matches after another victory over Bodo/Glimt.

Bukayo Saka scored the scrappy solitary goal midway through the first half, although the Gunners could have been pegged back soon after had Amahl Pellegrinio not got his effort wrong after being put through one on one with Matt Turner.

Bodo/Glimt did have other chances to equalise, including another Pellegrino shot that was well saved by Turner. But Arsenal hung on to claim all three points.

PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zurich

Group B

AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahce

Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes

Group C

Real Betis 1-1 Roma

Andrea Belotti scored for Roma in Spain | Fran Santiago/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho's Roma face an uphill battle to qualify for the Europa League knockout following their draw against group leaders Real Betis, although it does still lie in their own hands.

Sergio Canales fired Betis into a first half lead, with Andrea Belotti getting Roma back on level terms soon after the half-time interval. That was how it stayed.

Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 HJK Helsinki

Group D

Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Braga

Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo

Group E

Manchester United 1-0 Omonia

Scott McTominay proved an unlikely hero for Man Utd | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Manchester United had 33 shots against Omonia at Old Trafford, eventually scoring with the 33rd and final effort in stoppage time.

Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, a stand-in for usual stopper Fabiano, was in inspired form, repelling shots from all angles. His most spectacular save saw fingertips divert Casemiro's long-range drive onto the cross bar.

But the resistance was eventually broken by substitute Scott McTominay, whose low finish from close-range finally beat Uzoho.

Real Sociedad 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Group F

Feyenoord 2-2 Midtjylland

Lazio 2-2 Sturm Graz

Group G

Qarabag 0-0 Olympiacos

Nantes 0-4 Freiburg

Group H

Ferencvaros 2-1 Red Star Belgrade

Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco

Europa Conference League

Group A

Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts

Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 RFS

Group B

FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg

West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht

Jarrod Bowen was on target again for West Ham | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

West Ham ultimately secured victory in their clash with Anderlecht in the opening half hour, with Jarrod Bowen on the scoresheet for the third time in four games in all competitions.

By the time Bowen netted, Said Benrahma had already put the Hammers a goal to the good.

Sebastiano Esposito's 89th minute penalty dented the lead slightly, but West Ham held on for a win and need just one more point to secure a place in the next round.

Group C

Austria Vienna 0-1 Villarreal

Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan

Group D

Partizan Belgrade 2-0 Koln

Nice 1-2 Slovacko

Group E

Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1

Group F

Djurgarden 4-2 Gent

Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde

Group G

Cluj 2-0 Slavia Prague

Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor

Group H

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik