Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: 13/10/22

Thursday night saw matchday four of both the Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages, with 32 games across the continent.
These fixtures were reverses of those seen on matchday three, with Manchester United hosting Omonia and and Arsenal's travels to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt among the highlights.
Europa League
Group A
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal weren't at their best in Norway but have extended their winning run in the Europa League to three matches after another victory over Bodo/Glimt.
Bukayo Saka scored the scrappy solitary goal midway through the first half, although the Gunners could have been pegged back soon after had Amahl Pellegrinio not got his effort wrong after being put through one on one with Matt Turner.
Bodo/Glimt did have other chances to equalise, including another Pellegrino shot that was well saved by Turner. But Arsenal hung on to claim all three points.
PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zurich
Group B
AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahce
Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes
Group C
Real Betis 1-1 Roma
Jose Mourinho's Roma face an uphill battle to qualify for the Europa League knockout following their draw against group leaders Real Betis, although it does still lie in their own hands.
Sergio Canales fired Betis into a first half lead, with Andrea Belotti getting Roma back on level terms soon after the half-time interval. That was how it stayed.
Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 HJK Helsinki
Group D
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Braga
Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo
Group E
Manchester United 1-0 Omonia
Manchester United had 33 shots against Omonia at Old Trafford, eventually scoring with the 33rd and final effort in stoppage time.
Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, a stand-in for usual stopper Fabiano, was in inspired form, repelling shots from all angles. His most spectacular save saw fingertips divert Casemiro's long-range drive onto the cross bar.
But the resistance was eventually broken by substitute Scott McTominay, whose low finish from close-range finally beat Uzoho.
Real Sociedad 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
Group F
Feyenoord 2-2 Midtjylland
Lazio 2-2 Sturm Graz
Group G
Qarabag 0-0 Olympiacos
Nantes 0-4 Freiburg
Group H
Ferencvaros 2-1 Red Star Belgrade
Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco
Europa Conference League
Group A
Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts
Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 RFS
Group B
FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg
West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht
West Ham ultimately secured victory in their clash with Anderlecht in the opening half hour, with Jarrod Bowen on the scoresheet for the third time in four games in all competitions.
By the time Bowen netted, Said Benrahma had already put the Hammers a goal to the good.
Sebastiano Esposito's 89th minute penalty dented the lead slightly, but West Ham held on for a win and need just one more point to secure a place in the next round.
Group C
Austria Vienna 0-1 Villarreal
Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan
Group D
Partizan Belgrade 2-0 Koln
Nice 1-2 Slovacko
Group E
Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1
Group F
Djurgarden 4-2 Gent
Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde
Group G
Cluj 2-0 Slavia Prague
Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor
Group H
Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel
Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik
