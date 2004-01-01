Europa League fixtures this week: How to watch, biggest matches and predictions - 6 October

The Europa League returns to our screens this Thursday as teams continue their routes to the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Manchester United and Arsenal are among the giants competing in Europe's secondary competition this season, while defending champions Eintracht Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League with victory in the tournament last season.
Here's what you need to know about the next round of fixtures.
What are the Europa League matches this week?
6 October
- Group A - 20:00 - Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt - BT Sport 2
- Group A - 17:45 - Zurich vs PSV Eindhoven - BTSport.com
- Group B - 20:00 - Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv - BTSport.com
- Group B - 20:00 - Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca - BTSport.com
- Group C - 17:45 - HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets Razgrad - BTSport.com
- Group C - 20:00 - AS Roma vs Real Betis - BT Sport 4
- Group D - 17:45 - Malmo vs Union Berlin - BTSport.com
- Group D - 20:00 - Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise - BTSport.com
- Group E - 17:45 - Sheriff vs Real Sociedad - BT Sport 5
- Group E - 17:45 - Omonoia vs Manchester United - BT Sport 1
- Group F - 17:45 - Sturm Graz vs Lazio - BTSport.com
- Group F - 20:00 - Midtjylland vs Feyenoord - BTSport.com
- Group G - 20:00 - Freiburg vs Nantes - BT Sport 1
- Group G - 20:00 - Olympiacos vs Qarabag - BTSport.com
- Group H - 17:45 - Crvena Zvezda vs Ferencvaros - BTSport.com
- Group H - 17:45 - AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor - BTSport.com
How to watch the Europa League matches this week?
BT Sport currently hold exclusive broadcasting rights for the Europa League in the United Kingdom and show all games from each gameweek live on their various channels and streams.
- United Kingdom - BT Sport
- United States - CBS, TUDN
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Brazil - ESPN, SBT, TV Cultura
- Canada - DAZN
- France - Canal+, M6, RMC Sport
- Germany - RTL
- Indonesia - SCTV
- Ireland - Virgin Media
- Italy - Sky Italia, DAZN
- Japan - WOWOW, UEFA.tv
- Mexico - ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico
- Netherlands - Talpa, ESPN
- New Zealand - Spark Sport
- Spain - Telefonica, Mediapro
Biggest Europa League matches to watch this week
Omonoia vs Manchester United
As long as Manchester United are playing in the Europa League, they're going to be the competition's biggest draw. That's the case again on Thursday when they visit Group E minnows Omonia Nicosia.
The Red Devils have work to do having lost their opener to Real Sociedad, but victory against Sheriff on matchday two got them on the board. Their opponents are sat in mid-table in the Cypriot First Division.
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal also have a bit of catch-up to do in Group A, through no fault of their own. Their clash with PSV Eindhoven on matchday two was postponed, meaning the pair have played a game fewer than Bodo/Glimt and Zurich.
Bodo/Glimt currently top the group with four points, so expect a strong starting XI from the hosts as they search for their second win.
AS Roma vs Real Betis
Jose Mourinho is box office wherever he goes - this much we know already. But with in-form La Liga outfit Real Betis coming to Stadio Olimpico, a big performance is needed from the hosts.
Betis sit three points ahead of their hosts on Thursday, having beaten both Ludogorets Razgrad and HJK, while Roma got their first win last time out against HJK.
Europa League match predictions this week
6 October
Group A
- Arsenal 3-1 Bodo/Glimt
- Zurich 0-2 PSV Eindhoven
Group B
- Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
- Fenerbahce 3-1 AEK Larnaca
Group C
- HJK Helsinki 1-2 Ludogorets Razgrad
- AS Roma 2-2 Real Betis
Group D
- Malmo 2-2 Union Berlin
- Braga 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E
- Sheriff 2-1 Real Sociedad
- Omonoia 0-3 Manchester United
Group F
- Sturm Graz 0-2 Lazio
- Midtjylland 1-2 Feyenoord
Group G
- Freiburg 2-0 Nantes
- Olympiacos 1-2 Qarabag
Group H
- Crvena Zvezda 0-3 Ferencvaros
- AS Monaco 2-1 Trabzonspor
