Europa League fixtures this week: How to watch, biggest matches and predictions - 6 October

The Europa League returns to our screens this Thursday as teams continue their routes to the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the giants competing in Europe's secondary competition this season, while defending champions Eintracht Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League with victory in the tournament last season.

Here's what you need to know about the next round of fixtures.

What are the Europa League matches this week?

6 October

Group A - 20:00 - Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt - BT Sport 2

Group A - 17:45 - Zurich vs PSV Eindhoven - BTSport.com

Group B - 20:00 - Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv - BTSport.com

Group B - 20:00 - Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca - BTSport.com

Group C - 17:45 - HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets Razgrad - BTSport.com

Group C - 20:00 - AS Roma vs Real Betis - BT Sport 4

Group D - 17:45 - Malmo vs Union Berlin - BTSport.com

Group D - 20:00 - Braga vs Union Saint-Gilloise - BTSport.com

Group E - 17:45 - Sheriff vs Real Sociedad - BT Sport 5

Group E - 17:45 - Omonoia vs Manchester United - BT Sport 1

Group F - 17:45 - Sturm Graz vs Lazio - BTSport.com

Group F - 20:00 - Midtjylland vs Feyenoord - BTSport.com

Group G - 20:00 - Freiburg vs Nantes - BT Sport 1

Group G - 20:00 - Olympiacos vs Qarabag - BTSport.com

Group H - 17:45 - Crvena Zvezda vs Ferencvaros - BTSport.com

Group H - 17:45 - AS Monaco vs Trabzonspor - BTSport.com

How to watch the Europa League matches this week?

BT Sport currently hold exclusive broadcasting rights for the Europa League in the United Kingdom and show all games from each gameweek live on their various channels and streams.

United Kingdom - BT Sport

United States - CBS, TUDN

Australia - Stan Sport

Brazil - ESPN, SBT, TV Cultura

Canada - DAZN

France - Canal+, M6, RMC Sport

Germany - RTL

Indonesia - SCTV

Ireland - Virgin Media

Italy - Sky Italia, DAZN

Japan - WOWOW, UEFA.tv

Mexico - ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico

Netherlands - Talpa, ESPN

New Zealand - Spark Sport

Spain - Telefonica, Mediapro

Biggest Europa League matches to watch this week

Omonoia vs Manchester United

As long as Manchester United are playing in the Europa League, they're going to be the competition's biggest draw. That's the case again on Thursday when they visit Group E minnows Omonia Nicosia.

The Red Devils have work to do having lost their opener to Real Sociedad, but victory against Sheriff on matchday two got them on the board. Their opponents are sat in mid-table in the Cypriot First Division.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal also have a bit of catch-up to do in Group A, through no fault of their own. Their clash with PSV Eindhoven on matchday two was postponed, meaning the pair have played a game fewer than Bodo/Glimt and Zurich.

Bodo/Glimt currently top the group with four points, so expect a strong starting XI from the hosts as they search for their second win.

AS Roma vs Real Betis

Jose Mourinho is box office wherever he goes - this much we know already. But with in-form La Liga outfit Real Betis coming to Stadio Olimpico, a big performance is needed from the hosts.

Betis sit three points ahead of their hosts on Thursday, having beaten both Ludogorets Razgrad and HJK, while Roma got their first win last time out against HJK.

Europa League match predictions this week

6 October

Group A

Arsenal 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Zurich 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Group B

Rennes 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Fenerbahce 3-1 AEK Larnaca

Group C

HJK Helsinki 1-2 Ludogorets Razgrad

AS Roma 2-2 Real Betis

Group D

Malmo 2-2 Union Berlin

Braga 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E

Sheriff 2-1 Real Sociedad

Omonoia 0-3 Manchester United

Group F

Sturm Graz 0-2 Lazio

Midtjylland 1-2 Feyenoord

Group G

Freiburg 2-0 Nantes

Olympiacos 1-2 Qarabag

Group H