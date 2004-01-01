Europa League group stage draw: Man Utd & Arsenal learn confirmed opponents

The Europa League group stage draw for the 2022/23 season has been completed and Manchester United and Arsenal have learned their opponents.
The Premier League duo are among the favourites to win the trophy, which was claimed by Eintracht Frankfurt last season with a win in the final against Rangers.
Europa League 2022/23 group stage draw
- Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, Zurich
- Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, Larnaca
- Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, Helsinki
- Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia
- Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz
- Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes
- Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor
When will fixtures for the Europa League group stage be announced?
The fixtures for the group stage of the Europa League will be announced in due course. The matchdays are as follows:
- Matchday 1: 8 September
- Matchday 2: 15 September
- Matchday 3: 6 October
- Matchday 4: 13 October
- Matchday 5: 27 October
- Matchday 6: 3 November
Source : 90min