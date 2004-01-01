Europa League group stage draw: Man Utd & Arsenal learn confirmed opponents

The Europa League group stage draw for the 2022/23 season has been completed and Manchester United and Arsenal have learned their opponents.

The Premier League duo are among the favourites to win the trophy, which was claimed by Eintracht Frankfurt last season with a win in the final against Rangers.

Europa League 2022/23 group stage draw

Group A : Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, Zurich

: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, Zurich Group B : Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, Larnaca

: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, Larnaca Group C : Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, Helsinki

: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, Helsinki Group D : Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise Group E : Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia

: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia Group F : Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz Group G : Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

When will fixtures for the Europa League group stage be announced?

The fixtures for the group stage of the Europa League will be announced in due course. The matchdays are as follows: