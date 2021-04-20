European Super League to 'reconsider and reshape' project after English clubs drop out

The remaining members of the Super League have issued a statement confirming they still believe "European football needs to change" and are considering how to reshape the project after the six English clubs confirmed their motions to withdraw from the project on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham - six of the 12 European clubs considered 'founding' members - caved in to fan and media pressure and issued statements on Tuesday night, just 48 hours or so after the project was officially announced.

Ed Woodward, executive vice chairman of Manchester United, has confirmed his decision to step down following the collapse of the project, though United insist his decision is unrelated, while those in power at United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool remain under intense pressure following an undoubted attempt to rip football from its roots.

It's definitely not related to the Super League, is it Ed? | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool's John W. Henry has just this morning issued his own apology on the club's official channels.

Florentino Perez, chairman of the Super League, cancelled an appearance on Spanish television on Tuesday night following the withdrawals of the English clubs, and what followed was a statement from the remaining members of the project.

You can tell how hastily this was put together based on the errors in the statement...

Nevertheless, here it is: "The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change.

"We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work.

"Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.

"It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due [to] the pressure out [put] on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."