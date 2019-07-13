Everton Transfer Roundup: Latest On Moves for Gabriel Magalhães, Odsonne Edouard & Orkun Kökçü

​It must be an exciting time to be an Everton supporter. At the helm is a manager who has coached at some of world football's biggest clubs, won countless trophies, has a proven track record and was willing to lead the way as the Toffees enter a new chapter in their history.

What's more, the team's performances have improved drastically and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is, at present, their best player? Blimey, stop and think, he actually is. Well, I see, that's probably why they want to make some additions in the summer. No surprise really.

However, even as early as March it seems there are irons in the fire at Goodison Park, as no less than three transfers (that we know of) are being worked on in a bid to add depth and quality to Carlo Ancelotti's ranks.

Here's those three.

Talks Underway With Lille For Gabriel Magalhães

This was a move that was touted back in January, as Ancelotti simply couldn't bare to watch Michael Keane's efforts at being a central defender anymore and desperately sought reinforcements.





The Brazilian has impressed for the Ligue 1 side since joining from Avia in 2016, playing an integral part in the club's ​Champions League campaign and improved defensive record.





Looking to steal a march on other interested parties such as Arsenal, ​Everton are considered one of the 'frontrunners' by the ​Independent , who reveal that talks between representatives of the central defender and the club have already taken place.





Magalhães only recently signed a new deal with Lille tying him down until 2023, but the French side would be willing to let him leave in the summer if a suitable offer of around £25-£30m comes in.

Keeping Regular Tabs on Odsonne Edouard

But why? There is no need for more strikers on Merseyside. Calvert-Lewin is it, right?

Meh, for whatever reason, Everton want to add depth to their forward line, and have been frequently sending scouts to Glasgow to watch Celtic frontman Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman has been in sparkling form for the club since moving from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal two seasons ago. He's scored 50 goals in those two campaigns, courting the attention of fellow ​Premier League sides Tottenham and Leicester.

A report from the ​Daily Mail claims that Everton are the ones making their feelings most known though, with regular visits to Parkhead likely to result in a summer bid. It would need to be a hefty one, however, as former club PSG inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal when they let him go.





Due to that, a deal worth more than £30m would be required to persuade the Hoops to do business.

At Loggerheads With Arsenal For Orkun Kökçü

Looks like there could be another battle to take place over the summer between the Toffees and the Gunners, with both clubs seeking a move for Turkish sensation Orkan Kökçü. Various outlets are reporting it, but ​Sky Sports add Everton's interest.





The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been with Feyenoord since 2014, working his way up through the youth sides before breaking into the first team fold more regularly during the 2018/19 season. Now firmly a member of the senior squad, admiring glances are being cast over in England as the Premier League pair eye a summer deal.





Well aware of reported interest, the Dutch club are desperate to tie Kökçü down to a long-term deal and are currently working on fresh terms for the starlet.





His contract runs until 2023 at present, and if Everton are to land the youngster then it could cost them around £23m - which is the fee that the Daily Mail claim ​Arsenal are working on.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!