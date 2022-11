Every Arsenal player going to the 2022 World Cup

10 Arsenal players will be representing their respective nations at the World Cup and many will have their sights set on winning it.

Not every member of Arsenal's starting XI will be in Qatar with Gabriel Magalhaes not included in Brazil's squad, Martin Odegaard's Norway failing to qualify and Oleksandr Zinchenko's Ukraine also missing out.

However, Mikel Arteta will see his players in plenty of the matches he watches - here's a list of all of them, in alphabetical order, and when they'll be playing.

1. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

Jesus got the nod ahead of Roberto Firmino | Kenta Harada/GettyImages

Brazil vs Serbia, 24 November (19:00 GMT)



Brazil vs Switzerland, 28 November (16:00 GMT)



Cameroon vs Brazil, 2 December (19:00 GMT)

2. Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

Brazil vs Serbia, 24 November (19:00 GMT)



Brazil vs Switzerland, 28 November (16:00 GMT)



Cameroon vs Brazil, 2 December (19:00 GMT)

3. Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Portugal vs Ghana, November 24 (16:00 GMT)



South Korea vs Ghana, 28 November (13:00 GMT)



Ghana vs Uruguay, 2 December (15:00 GMT)

4. Aaron Ramsdale (England)

England vs Iran, 21 November (13:00 GMT)



England vs USA, 25 November (19:00 GMT)



Wales vs England, 29 November (19:00 GMT)

5. Bukayo Saka (England)

Saka could be key for England | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

England vs Iran, 21 November (13:00 GMT)



England vs USA, 25 November (19:00 GMT)



Wales vs England, 29 November (19:00 GMT)

6. William Saliba (France)

France vs Australia, 22 November (19:00 GMT)



France vs Denmark, 26 November, 16:00 GMT)



Tunisia vs France, 30 November (15:00 GMT)

7. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Germany vs Japan, 23 November (13:00 GMT)



Japan vs Costa Rica, 27 November (10:00 GMT)



Japan vs Spain, 1 December (19:00 GMT)

8. Matt Turner (USA)

USA vs Wales, 21 November (19:00 GMT)



England vs USA, 25 November (19:00 GMT)



Iran vs USA, 29 November (19:00 GMT)

9. Ben White (England)

England vs Iran, 21 November (13:00 GMT)



England vs USA, 25 November (19:00 GMT)



Wales vs England, 29 November (19:00 GMT)

10. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

Xhaka has 106 caps | Eric Alonso/GettyImages

Switzerland vs Cameroon, 24 November (10:00 GMT)



Brazil vs Switzerland, 28 November (16:00 GMT)



Serbia vs Switzerland, 2 December (19:00 GMT)

Source : 90min