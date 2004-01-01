Every player named on 2020/21 Premier League released list

The list of players scheduled to be released this summer by all 20 Premier League clubs has been revealed, with Manchester City captain Fernandinho a surprise inclusion.

The 36-year-old lifted the Premier League title with the Cityzens in May, as Pep Guardiola's side reclaimed the crown they lost to a dominant Liverpool side during 2019/20.

The Brazilian wasn't so lucky in the Champions League final, though, instead watching on as Premier League rivals Chelsea triumphed in Porto with a 1-0 win over City, courtesy of Kai Havertz's goal late in the first half.

There is still time for him to pen a new contract at the Etihad Stadium as it's not uncommon for players to agree new terms before their deals actually expire - usually on 30 June.

There are, however, a number of other high profile departures that have already been confirmed. Fernandinho's City teammate Sergio Aguero is among those heading for pastures new - he's already joined Barcelona on a two-year deal - while international colleague David Luiz is also on the hunt for a new club after Arsenal announced he would leave north London.

David Luiz is leaving Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

Veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero is another international star leaving the capital, as he heads for the exit door at Chelsea, and he's joined by Manchester United shot-stopper Sergio Romero, who had been frozen out at Old Trafford over the past 12 months.

There's also a fresh start for Danny Rose, who is leaving Tottenham, and Ryan Bertrand, formerly of Southampton.

Below is the name of every player set for release.

2020/21 release list in full

Arsenal

Arsenal

David Luiz

Joseph Olouw

Aston Villa

Tom Heaton is swapping Villa Park for Old Trafford | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Lewis Brunt

Bradley Burton

Jack Clarke

Ahmed Elmohamady

Charlie Farr

Ben Guy

Tom Heaton

Callum Rowe

Harrison Sohna

Michael Tait

Neil Taylor

Jake Walker

Brighton & Hove Albion

Danny Cashman

Andrew Crofts

Peter Gwargis

Jose Izquierdo

Kipras Kazukolovas

Roco Rees

Stefan Vukoje

Burnley

Connor Barrett

Robbie Brady

Jordan Cropper

Ismaila Diallo

Marcel Elva-Fountaine

Mace Goodridge

Arman Taranis

Chelsea

Remember Marco van Ginkel? He's finally leaving Chelsea... | Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Jamal Blackman

Izzy Brown

Willy Caballero

Declan Frith

Danilo Pantic

Marco van Ginkel

Jack Wakely

Crystal Palace

Brandon Aveiro

Lewis Bryon

Gary Cahill

Nathaniel Clyne

Scott Dann

Kian Flanagan

Kevin Gonzalez Quintero

Harlem Hale

Stephen Henderson

Wayne Hennessey

Lewis Hobbs

Rohan Luthra

Alfie Matthews

James McCarthy

Jacob Russell,

Jude Russell

Mamadou Sakho

Andros Townsend

Patrick van Aanholt

Joel Ward

Connor Wickham

Samuel Woods

Everton

Dennis Adeniran

Muhamed Besic

Yannick Bolasie

Josh Bowler

Bobby Carroll

Callum Connolly

Nicolas Hansen

Josh King

Con Ouzounidis

Theo Walcott

Fulham

Ola Aina is slated to leave relegated Fulham | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ola Aina

Marcus Bettinelli

Ryan De Havilland

Lesley Duru

Jayden Harris

Kevin McDonald

Jaydn Mundle-Smith

Luca Murphy

Julian Schwarzer

Martell Taylor-Crossdale

Leeds United

Gaetano Berardi

Ouasim Bouy

Barry Douglas

Niklas Edris

Cole Gibbon

Eunan O'Kane

Matthew Turner

Leicester City

Azeem Abdulai,

Dempsey Arlott-John,

Oliver Michael Bosworth

Christian Fuchs

Matthew James

Darnell Johnson

Wes Morgan

Layton Ndukwu

Darragh O'Connor

Liverpool

Liam Coyle

Joseph Hardy

Abdulrahman Sharif

Jack Walls

Manchester City

Eric Garcia has returned to Spain to join Sergio Aguero at Barcelona | LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero

Garcia Bernabe

Eric Garcia

Daniel Grimshaw

Fernandinho

Louie Moulden

Felix Nmecha

Manchester United

Jacob Carney

Joel Pereira

Mark Helm

Arnau Puigmal Martinez

Sergio Romero

Taylor, Max Taylor

Aliou Traore

Newcastle United

Owen Bailey

Andy Carroll

Ludwig Francillette

Lucas Gamblin

Florent Indalecio

George Rounsfell

Henri Saivet

Kyle Scott

Christian Atsu

Oliver Walters

Sheffield United

Jack Rodwell failed to resurrect his career at Sheffield United | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ashton Hall

Phil Jagielka

John Lundstram

Simon Moore

Jack Rodwell

Tommy Williams

Southampton

David Agbontohoma

Ryan Bertrand

Lucas Defise

Jake Hesketh

Pascal Kpohomouh

Kingsley Latham

Kameron Ledwidge

James Morris

Thomas O'Connor

Tommy Scott

Josh Sims

Tottenham Hotspur

Keenan Ferguson

Paulo Gazzaniga

George Marsh,

Rodel Richards

Jack Roles

Danny Rose

Aaron Skinner

Kazaiah Sterling

Shilow Tracey

West Bromwich Albion

Charlie Austin

Zak Brown

Nicholas Clayton-Phillips

Cheikh Diaby

Tyrese Dyce

Samuel French

Kieran Gibbs

Kamil Grosicki

George Harmon

Branislav Ivanovic

Andy Lonergan

Lee Peltier

Hal Robson-Kanu

Tom Sharpe

Babatomiwa Solanke

Finley Thorndike

Aksum White

Harry Williams

West Ham United

Fabian Balbuena will likely return to South America | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sean Adarkwa

Olatunji Akinola

Fabian Balbuena

Samuel Caige

Daniel Jinadu

Alfie Lewis

Joshua Okotcha

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sadou Diallo

Cyriaque Mayounga-Ngolou

John Ruddy

Nathaniel Wan