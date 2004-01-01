Every player named on 2020/21 Premier League released list

The list of players scheduled to be released this summer by all 20 Premier League clubs has been revealed, with Manchester City captain Fernandinho a surprise inclusion.
The 36-year-old lifted the Premier League title with the Cityzens in May, as Pep Guardiola's side reclaimed the crown they lost to a dominant Liverpool side during 2019/20.
The Brazilian wasn't so lucky in the Champions League final, though, instead watching on as Premier League rivals Chelsea triumphed in Porto with a 1-0 win over City, courtesy of Kai Havertz's goal late in the first half.
There is still time for him to pen a new contract at the Etihad Stadium as it's not uncommon for players to agree new terms before their deals actually expire - usually on 30 June.
There are, however, a number of other high profile departures that have already been confirmed. Fernandinho's City teammate Sergio Aguero is among those heading for pastures new - he's already joined Barcelona on a two-year deal - while international colleague David Luiz is also on the hunt for a new club after Arsenal announced he would leave north London.
Veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero is another international star leaving the capital, as he heads for the exit door at Chelsea, and he's joined by Manchester United shot-stopper Sergio Romero, who had been frozen out at Old Trafford over the past 12 months.
There's also a fresh start for Danny Rose, who is leaving Tottenham, and Ryan Bertrand, formerly of Southampton.
Below is the name of every player set for release.
2020/21 release list in full
Arsenal
David Luiz
Joseph Olouw
Aston Villa
Lewis Brunt
Bradley Burton
Jack Clarke
Ahmed Elmohamady
Charlie Farr
Ben Guy
Tom Heaton
Callum Rowe
Harrison Sohna
Michael Tait
Neil Taylor
Jake Walker
Brighton & Hove Albion
Danny Cashman
Andrew Crofts
Peter Gwargis
Jose Izquierdo
Kipras Kazukolovas
Roco Rees
Stefan Vukoje
Burnley
Connor Barrett
Robbie Brady
Jordan Cropper
Ismaila Diallo
Marcel Elva-Fountaine
Mace Goodridge
Arman Taranis
Chelsea
Jamal Blackman
Izzy Brown
Willy Caballero
Declan Frith
Danilo Pantic
Marco van Ginkel
Jack Wakely
Crystal Palace
Brandon Aveiro
Lewis Bryon
Gary Cahill
Nathaniel Clyne
Scott Dann
Kian Flanagan
Kevin Gonzalez Quintero
Harlem Hale
Stephen Henderson
Wayne Hennessey
Lewis Hobbs
Rohan Luthra
Alfie Matthews
James McCarthy
Jacob Russell,
Jude Russell
Mamadou Sakho
Andros Townsend
Patrick van Aanholt
Joel Ward
Connor Wickham
Samuel Woods
Everton
Dennis Adeniran
Muhamed Besic
Yannick Bolasie
Josh Bowler
Bobby Carroll
Callum Connolly
Nicolas Hansen
Josh King
Con Ouzounidis
Theo Walcott
Fulham
Ola Aina
Marcus Bettinelli
Ryan De Havilland
Lesley Duru
Jayden Harris
Kevin McDonald
Jaydn Mundle-Smith
Luca Murphy
Julian Schwarzer
Martell Taylor-Crossdale
Leeds United
Gaetano Berardi
Ouasim Bouy
Barry Douglas
Niklas Edris
Cole Gibbon
Eunan O'Kane
Matthew Turner
Leicester City
Azeem Abdulai,
Dempsey Arlott-John,
Oliver Michael Bosworth
Christian Fuchs
Matthew James
Darnell Johnson
Wes Morgan
Layton Ndukwu
Darragh O'Connor
Liverpool
Liam Coyle
Joseph Hardy
Abdulrahman Sharif
Jack Walls
Manchester City
Sergio Aguero
Garcia Bernabe
Eric Garcia
Daniel Grimshaw
Fernandinho
Louie Moulden
Felix Nmecha
Manchester United
Jacob Carney
Joel Pereira
Mark Helm
Arnau Puigmal Martinez
Sergio Romero
Taylor, Max Taylor
Aliou Traore
Newcastle United
Owen Bailey
Andy Carroll
Ludwig Francillette
Lucas Gamblin
Florent Indalecio
George Rounsfell
Henri Saivet
Kyle Scott
Christian Atsu
Oliver Walters
Sheffield United
Ashton Hall
Phil Jagielka
John Lundstram
Simon Moore
Jack Rodwell
Tommy Williams
Southampton
David Agbontohoma
Ryan Bertrand
Lucas Defise
Jake Hesketh
Pascal Kpohomouh
Kingsley Latham
Kameron Ledwidge
James Morris
Thomas O'Connor
Tommy Scott
Josh Sims
Tottenham Hotspur
Keenan Ferguson
Paulo Gazzaniga
George Marsh,
Rodel Richards
Jack Roles
Danny Rose
Aaron Skinner
Kazaiah Sterling
Shilow Tracey
West Bromwich Albion
Charlie Austin
Zak Brown
Nicholas Clayton-Phillips
Cheikh Diaby
Tyrese Dyce
Samuel French
Kieran Gibbs
Kamil Grosicki
George Harmon
Branislav Ivanovic
Andy Lonergan
Lee Peltier
Hal Robson-Kanu
Tom Sharpe
Babatomiwa Solanke
Finley Thorndike
Aksum White
Harry Williams
West Ham United
Sean Adarkwa
Olatunji Akinola
Fabian Balbuena
Samuel Caige
Daniel Jinadu
Alfie Lewis
Joshua Okotcha
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sadou Diallo
Cyriaque Mayounga-Ngolou
John Ruddy
Nathaniel Wan
Source : 90min