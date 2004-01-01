 
Every player named on 2020/21 Premier League released list

The list of players scheduled to be released this summer by all 20 Premier League clubs has been revealed, with Manchester City captain Fernandinho a surprise inclusion.

The 36-year-old lifted the Premier League title with the Cityzens in May, as Pep Guardiola's side reclaimed the crown they lost to a dominant Liverpool side during 2019/20.

The Brazilian wasn't so lucky in the Champions League final, though, instead watching on as Premier League rivals Chelsea triumphed in Porto with a 1-0 win over City, courtesy of Kai Havertz's goal late in the first half.

There is still time for him to pen a new contract at the Etihad Stadium as it's not uncommon for players to agree new terms before their deals actually expire - usually on 30 June.

There are, however, a number of other high profile departures that have already been confirmed. Fernandinho's City teammate Sergio Aguero is among those heading for pastures new - he's already joined Barcelona on a two-year deal - while international colleague David Luiz is also on the hunt for a new club after Arsenal announced he would leave north London.

David Luiz is leaving Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

Veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero is another international star leaving the capital, as he heads for the exit door at Chelsea, and he's joined by Manchester United shot-stopper Sergio Romero, who had been frozen out at Old Trafford over the past 12 months.

There's also a fresh start for Danny Rose, who is leaving Tottenham, and Ryan Bertrand, formerly of Southampton.

Below is the name of every player set for release.

2020/21 release list in full

Arsenal

David Luiz
Joseph Olouw

Aston Villa

Tom Heaton is swapping Villa Park for Old Trafford | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Lewis Brunt
Bradley Burton
Jack Clarke
Ahmed Elmohamady 
Charlie Farr
Ben Guy
Tom Heaton
Callum Rowe
Harrison Sohna
Michael Tait
Neil Taylor
Jake Walker

Brighton & Hove Albion

Danny Cashman
Andrew Crofts
Peter Gwargis
Jose Izquierdo
Kipras Kazukolovas
Roco Rees
Stefan Vukoje

Burnley

Connor Barrett
Robbie Brady
Jordan Cropper
Ismaila Diallo
Marcel Elva-Fountaine
Mace Goodridge
Arman Taranis

Chelsea

Remember Marco van Ginkel? He's finally leaving Chelsea... | Stanley Chou/Getty Images

Jamal Blackman
Izzy Brown
Willy Caballero
Declan Frith
Danilo Pantic
Marco van Ginkel
Jack Wakely

Crystal Palace 

Brandon Aveiro
Lewis Bryon
Gary Cahill
Nathaniel Clyne
Scott Dann
Kian Flanagan
Kevin Gonzalez Quintero
Harlem Hale
Stephen Henderson
Wayne Hennessey
Lewis Hobbs
Rohan Luthra
Alfie Matthews
James McCarthy
Jacob Russell,
Jude Russell
Mamadou Sakho
Andros Townsend
Patrick van Aanholt
Joel Ward
Connor Wickham
Samuel Woods

Everton

Dennis Adeniran
Muhamed Besic
Yannick Bolasie
Josh Bowler
Bobby Carroll
Callum Connolly
Nicolas Hansen
Josh King
Con Ouzounidis
Theo Walcott

Fulham

Ola Aina is slated to leave relegated Fulham | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ola Aina
Marcus Bettinelli
Ryan De Havilland
Lesley Duru
Jayden Harris
Kevin McDonald
Jaydn Mundle-Smith
Luca Murphy
Julian Schwarzer
Martell Taylor-Crossdale

Leeds United

Gaetano Berardi
Ouasim Bouy
Barry Douglas
Niklas Edris
Cole Gibbon
Eunan O'Kane
Matthew Turner

Leicester City

Azeem Abdulai,
Dempsey Arlott-John,
Oliver Michael Bosworth
Christian Fuchs
Matthew James
Darnell Johnson
Wes Morgan
Layton Ndukwu
Darragh O'Connor

Liverpool 

Liam Coyle
Joseph Hardy
Abdulrahman Sharif
Jack Walls

Manchester City

Eric Garcia has returned to Spain to join Sergio Aguero at Barcelona | LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero
Garcia Bernabe
Eric Garcia
Daniel Grimshaw
Fernandinho
Louie Moulden
Felix Nmecha

Manchester United 

Jacob Carney
Joel Pereira
Mark Helm
Arnau Puigmal Martinez
Sergio Romero
Taylor, Max Taylor
Aliou Traore

Newcastle United

Owen Bailey
Andy Carroll
Ludwig Francillette
Lucas Gamblin
Florent Indalecio
George Rounsfell
Henri Saivet
Kyle Scott
Christian Atsu
Oliver Walters

Sheffield United

Jack Rodwell failed to resurrect his career at Sheffield United | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ashton Hall
Phil Jagielka
John Lundstram
Simon Moore
Jack Rodwell
Tommy Williams

Southampton

David Agbontohoma
Ryan Bertrand
Lucas Defise
Jake Hesketh
Pascal Kpohomouh
Kingsley Latham
Kameron Ledwidge
James Morris
Thomas O'Connor
Tommy Scott
Josh Sims

Tottenham Hotspur

Keenan Ferguson
Paulo Gazzaniga
George Marsh,
Rodel Richards
Jack Roles
Danny Rose
Aaron Skinner
Kazaiah Sterling
Shilow Tracey

West Bromwich Albion

Charlie Austin
Zak Brown
Nicholas Clayton-Phillips
Cheikh Diaby
Tyrese Dyce
Samuel French
Kieran Gibbs
Kamil Grosicki
George Harmon
Branislav Ivanovic
Andy Lonergan
Lee Peltier
Hal Robson-Kanu
Tom Sharpe
Babatomiwa Solanke
Finley Thorndike
Aksum White
Harry Williams

West Ham United

Fabian Balbuena will likely return to South America | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sean Adarkwa
Olatunji Akinola
Fabian Balbuena
Samuel Caige
Daniel Jinadu
Alfie Lewis
Joshua Okotcha

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sadou Diallo
Cyriaque Mayounga-Ngolou
John Ruddy
Nathaniel Wan


Source : 90min

