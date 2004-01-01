 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Every player to move from Chelsea to Arsenal in the Premier League

The players to move directly from Chelsea to Arsenal in the Premier League era, including Kai Havertz, Jorginho, David Luiz and more.

Tottenham supporters like to poke fun at the seemingly amicable relationship between their two fiercest foes.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards