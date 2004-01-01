Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Every Premier League club's stand-out loan performer so far in 2023/24
Tweet
The best loan players from every Premier League club in 2023/24, including potential returning stars at Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham
As recently as 2003, Premier League clubs were prohibited from loaning players to other teams in England's top flight.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
One of those games ?
29 Dec 12:44 - 7sisters, 241 views 1 replies
Top at Christmas! You know what this means.
24 Dec 19:07 - Sir C, 280 views 1 replies
That'll do!
23 Dec 22:31 - John Bunnell, 365 views 1 replies
"Mad" Jens behaving perfectly normally.
23 Dec 17:23 - redgunamo, 210 views 0 replies
El jefe has had a shave!
22 Dec 17:12 - redgunamo, 390 views 2 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards