Every Winner From the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020

The prestigious Best FIFA Football Awards for 2020 have all been dished out, with the winners providing their reaction through video link.

Some of the most talented individuals in the game were recognised for their on-field performances, while Manchester United's Marcus Rashford received recognition for his off-field work in attempting to eradicate child poverty.

If you missed the awards then fear not - we've got you covered with a list of every winner from the award ceremony.

The Best FIFA Men's Player - Robert Lewandowski

Usually when Lionel Messi and Cristian Ronaldo are the competition you wouldn't give Robert Lewandowski a hope. However, the Poland international has been far and way the best player on the planet in the past year and thoroughly deserves the award.

Would have been a shoo-in for the Ballon d'Or had the awards not been cancelled, with his 55 goals in 47 games firing Bayern to domestic and European success.

The Best FIFA Women's Player - Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze has rightly been rewarded for her stellar year, with the full-back notching her third consecutive Champions League title with Lyon.

The England right-back fended off competition from Denmark's Pernille Harder and France's Wendie Renard.

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer won the men's goalkeeping award | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In the men's goalkeeping category, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer was rewarded for his fine form in helping Bayern Munich secure both Champions League and Bundesliga glory.

The German shot-stopper was named the winner ahead of last year's winner Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper -Sarah Bouhaddi

Sarah Bouhaddi won the women's goalkeeping award | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi fought off competition from Christiane Endler and Alyssa Naeher to pick up the award for the best women's goalkeeper.

The award caps a fine year for the French shot-stopper who was crowned a European champion for the fifth consecutive season earlier in the year.

FIFA Puskás Award - Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son Heung-min received recognition for his unbelievable solo effort against Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2019, after he weaved through the Clarets backline before firing past Nick Pope.

The Spurs forward was clearly overjoyed at receiving the award, and why wouldn't he be as he joins an illustrious roll of honour?

FIFA Women's Coach - Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman won the women's best coach award | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman - who is set to takeover as the England woman's national team coach - received recognition as she took home the award for the best women's coach.

FIFA Men's Coach - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp received the award for the best men's coach | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was rewarded for a superb year in which he helped guide Liverpool to their maiden Premier League crown, steamrolling their way to 99 points and suffering just three league defeats all season.

The German retained the gong having been recognised last year at the 2019 awards.

FIFA Fair Play Award - Mattia Agnese

? Congratulations Mattia Agnese on winning the FIFA Fair Play Award. While playing for Ospedaletti, the teenager admirably saved the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads ?#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/iGAzEIfpDq — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020

Teenager Mattia Agnese received the FIFA Fair Play Award, after he saved the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads while playing for local Italian side Ospedaletti.

FIFA Fan Award - Marivaldo Francisco da Silva

Brazilian Marivaldo Francisco da Silva won the award after he walked 60km to watch every Sport Recife home game.

Then just as his big moment arrived, technical problems meant he was denied his chance to give a speech. Nightmare.

FIFA FIFPro Women's World XI

Naturally, Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema was included in the XI having recently become the record goalscorer in the WSL.

There was also room for Bronze and Millie Bright, while Megan Rapinoe took her customary place in the Women's World XI.

Full XI: Endler; Bronze, Renard, Bright; Heath, Boquete, Bonansea, Rapinoe; Cascarino, Miedema, Harder.

FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI

Three of the back five in the Men's World XI was made up of Liverpool players, but surprisingly the Premier League champions' involvement in the XI stopped there.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thiago were the only other representatives from the English top flight in the XI, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once again making the team.

Full XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Ramos, Davies; Kimmich, De Bruyne, Alcantara; Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo.