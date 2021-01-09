FA Cup Third Round Draw: Liverpool Travel to Aston Villa, Manchester United Face Watford & Spurs Fac

Liverpool will travel to face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup, while Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.

Arsenal will face Newcastle in the round's only all-Premier League tie.

Chelsea host League Two Morecambe, while Spurs will face Marine of the Northern Premier League - the lowest ranked side left in the tournament.

A West London Derby between QPR and Fulham also caught the eye in one of the ties of the round when the draw was made on Monday evening.

Third round draw in full

Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle



Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town



Chorley vs Derby County



Marine vs Tottenham



Wolves vs Crystal Palace



Stockport County vs West Ham



Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth



Manchester United vs Watford



Stevenage vs Swansea



Everton vs Rotherham



Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff



Arsenal vs Newcastle



Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers



Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United



Canvey Island OR Boreham Wood vs Millwall



Blackburn vs Doncaster



Stoke City vs Leicester



Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End



Crawley Town vs Leeds



Burnley vs MK Dons



Bristol City vs Portsmouth



QPR vs Fulham



Aston Villa vs Liverpool



Brentford vs Middlesbrough



Manchester City vs Birmingham City



Luton vs Reading



Chelsea vs Morecambe



Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday



Norwich vs Coventry



Blackpool vs West Brom



Newport County vs Brighton



Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town

All ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021, with the winning clubs pocketing £82,000 for reaching the last 32.