FA Cup Third Round Draw: Liverpool Travel to Aston Villa, Manchester United Face Watford & Spurs Fac

Liverpool will travel to face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup, while Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.
Arsenal will face Newcastle in the round's only all-Premier League tie.
Chelsea host League Two Morecambe, while Spurs will face Marine of the Northern Premier League - the lowest ranked side left in the tournament.
A West London Derby between QPR and Fulham also caught the eye in one of the ties of the round when the draw was made on Monday evening.
Third round draw in full
Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town
Chorley vs Derby County
Marine vs Tottenham
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs West Ham
Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs Watford
Stevenage vs Swansea
Everton vs Rotherham
Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff
Arsenal vs Newcastle
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United
Canvey Island OR Boreham Wood vs Millwall
Blackburn vs Doncaster
Stoke City vs Leicester
Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End
Crawley Town vs Leeds
Burnley vs MK Dons
Bristol City vs Portsmouth
QPR vs Fulham
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Brentford vs Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs Birmingham City
Luton vs Reading
Chelsea vs Morecambe
Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich vs Coventry
Blackpool vs West Brom
Newport County vs Brighton
Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town
All ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021, with the winning clubs pocketing £82,000 for reaching the last 32.
Source : 90min