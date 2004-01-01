FA investigating spot-fixing during Oxford vs Arsenal

The Football Association have opened an investigation into potential spot-fixing during Arsenal's 3-0 win at Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday night.

The Gunners recovered from a poor first half to score three times after the break and secure their passage to round four, setting up a tie with Manchester City.

While Arsenal are safely through, there could be repercussions for Oxford, with the Daily Mail reporting that the FA are looking into a spot-fixing allegation.

Suspicious betting patterns regarding Ciaron Brown's 59th-minute booking for a foul on Bukayo Saka have been brought to the FA's attention.

The Mail add that text messages were exchanged pre-match at the Kassam Stadium insinuating that Brown would receive a yellow card, with one image detailing a betting slip with a £200 stake on such an incident occurring. Several Arsenal fans were then spotted celebrating Brown's booking in the stands.

Brown's booking came minutes prior to Mohamed Elneny's opening goal for the Gunners. Eddie Nketiah then scored a brace to help Mikel Arteta's side into the next round of the cup.

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou looks back on Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. We also discuss the latest on Mykhailo Mudryk, have the Gunners made progress in their negotiations & the news João Felix is Chelsea bound.

