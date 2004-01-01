Fabio Vieira: Arsenal signing reveals his preferred position

Fabio Vieira has opened up about his move to Arsenal this summer, also revealing that he prefers to play just behind the striker as opposed to in midfield.

Vieira's arrival came somewhat out of the blue, with the 22-year-old joining the Gunners from FC Porto for €35m without much prior speculation.

Speaking to The Athletic, the player confessed that the speed of the deal took him by surprise as well.

"It was quick for me too. Coming to Arsenal happened very fast. But I felt ready. Now is my time," Vieira said.

Vieira went on to explain the key roles that both Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu played in convincing him to make the move to north London.

"The conversations with the manager and Edu were very important," Vieira said.

"They told me they wanted me at Arsenal. I liked the project because they want young players in the team to compete with each other, to play together for three or four years.

"They spoke with Porto and my agent - things happened very quickly and smoothly. I’m very happy to be here now. It was an easy choice: Arsenal is a historic club."

There has been much speculation about what position Vieira will be fielded in this season as he has played various roles during his career thus far.

“The manager told me he knows I can play as a midfielder - No 8,No 10 - or on the wing, left side or right side. They know I am a versatile player," he explained.

"I prefer No 10. It’s my real position."