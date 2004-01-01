Fabio Vieira hits the gym in attempt to bulk up for Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira says he has been having three gym sessions per week in an attempt to pile on muscle as he adapts to the rigours of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal from Porto this summer for £30m, but has been restricted to four Premier League appearances and a handful of European games as manager Mikel Arteta eases him into life in north London.

Despite his limited playing time, Vieira scored a superb goal in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Brentford in September to open his account in English football.

The Portuguese isn't stopping there though, and is keen to keep hitting the gym and bulk up his physique in order to play a larger role in Arteta's side.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Leeds on Sunday, Vieira said: “It’s a different type of game in England compared to Portugal. In England it’s more physical. I need to work on this and promise that’s what I am doing. Three times a week, I’m in the gym.

“It’s time to improve to help the team keep going, to work every day, because we are in first place and need to maintain this run.

“Everyone knows what the boss wants so the way to play is easy. When you understand the tactics and everything you need to do, the mood is much more positive.”

Arsenal travel to Elland Road on Sunday looking to make it nine wins from their first ten matches in the Premier League this season as they seek their first league title since 2004.