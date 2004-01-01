Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer

Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment.

Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to gain momentum at the time, initial talks were held between both teams.

“Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup and I didn’t want to hear about a potential transfer at that point. So the conversation stayed there but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes,” he said in an exclusive interview with 90min.

The winger remains focused on the upcoming 2023 season with Orlando, but reaffirmed his commitment to playing abroad.

“I would love to play in Europe. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. At the moment I am focused on Orlando City. But La Liga or Premier League would be my targets, and that’s where the rumors are coming from,” he said laughing.

“But yeah, I would absolutely love that.”

The winger has quickly proven himself as one of the brightest young talents in Major League Soccer, becoming an integral part of Orlando City and earning appearances with the Uruguayan national team.

Orlando City signed the player in January 2022 for a club record $9m, after his standout run with Penarol. Torres arrived as a Young Designated Player on a four-year contract, rapidly adjusting to record nine goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances.

He also inspired the Florida team to lift the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history.

Torres and Orlando City kick off the 2023 MLS season on February 25 when hosting the New York Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium.