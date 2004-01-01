Fan pleads guilty to assaulting Aaron Ramsdale after north London derby

A football fan has admitted attacking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the conclusion of the north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

Joseph Watts, 35, from Dalston, Hackney, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Ramsdale was kicked in the back following his side's 2-0 win at Spurs in mid-January, having made a number of pivotal saves to keep his side's healthy lead in tact.

The court heard the England international was celebrating Arsenal's victory and gathering his possessions before the attack. Tottenham supporter Watts ran towards the pitch, climbed on an advertising banner, kicked Ramsdale and then ran back into the stands.

He has also admitted throwing four coins onto the field of play during the game and was charged with throwing a missile onto a football playing area and going on to an area adjacent to a playing area.

On this episode of The Chronicles of a Gooner, part of the 90min podcast network, Harry Symeou reflects on Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City and what the result means for the Premier League title race.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

In a victim statement read to the court, Ramsdale revealed he saw a masseuse as his back felt "heavy" following the incident, but added there no marks.

The statement continues: “I’ve never had someone enter the pitch and kick me, I don’t think it’s acceptable that I should be assaulted at work.”

Watts admitted he was drunk at the time.

The court also heard he was considered to be of good previous character.

Tottenham said the fan would face "an immediate ban" shortly after the attack while the Professional Footballers' Association and Football Association also condemned it.