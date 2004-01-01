Fantasy Premier League: 2022/23 Arsenal FPL prices revealed

After weeks of anticipation Fantasy Premier League have finally put us out of our misery by beginning to reveal player prices for the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal were first to get the treatment on Friday morning with FPL unveiling the prices for their likely starting XI for the upcoming campaign.

Bukayo Saka is the Gunners' most expensive player this season, tipping the scales at £8.0m, while their newly-crowned number 14 Eddie Nketiah costs £7.0m.

Martin Odegaard will set you back £6.5m, while Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and new arrival Fabio Vieira are each priced at £6.0m.

There are still some defensive bargains to be found at the Emirates Stadium, though. Both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White cost just £4.5m this season.

We can expect the rest of the Arsenal squad's FPL prices to be revealed over the month of the July.

Arsenal 2022/23 FPL goalkeeper prices

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - £5.0m

Arsenal 2022/23 FPL defender prices

Takehiro Tomiyasu (DF) - £4.5m

Ben White (DF) - £4.5m

Gabriel (DF) - £5.0m

Kieran Tierney (DF) - £5.0m

Arsenal 2022/23 FPL midfielder prices

Gabriel Martinelli (MF) - £6.0m

Emile Smith Rowe (MF) - £6.0m

Fabio Vieira (MF) - £6.0m

Bukayo Saka (MF) - £8.0m

Martin Odegaard (MF) - £6.5m

Arsenal 2022/23 FPL forward prices