Fantasy Premier League: The Dream Team From Gameweek 22

​As the new year gets in to full swing, we have all quickly realised (again) that we aren't very good at fantasy football.

However, it was a big weekend of Premier League action with Liverpool overcoming Spurs, Southampton getting revenge on Leicester and Manchester City obliterating Aston Villa. At the other end of the table, Watford continued their resurgence by downing Bournemouth, Burnley and Norwich fell further in to the abyss and Newcastle somehow picked up more injuries.

How many of these players do you have? 👀#FPL pic.twitter.com/utmzF9SvPy — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 13, 2020

As a result, there were some pretty hefty FPL hauls from gameweek 22 - with only one player in the dream team not hitting double digits.

Let's take a look back at the star performers from another gripping week of top-flight action...

Goalkeeper

​Alisson (9pts) - Despite seldom being tested by ​Tottenham at the weekend, the Brazilian did everything with a quiet grace when called upon. A sixth successive league clean sheet for the Reds, as well as a smattering of bonus points, left Alisson as the highest scoring shot-stopper of the weekend - most likely leaving managers scrambling to find an algorithm that allows them to afford the pricey keeper.

Defenders

​Lucas Digne (12pts) - Managing to put their horrific Merseyside Derby firmly in the rear view mirror, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton claimed their third win under his tutelage. Another narrow but important 1-0 victory over Brighton was aided by a clean sheet and assist from left-back Digne, who has become a much forgotten fantasy football asset.

Cesar Azpilicueta (12pts) - Mr Reliable for the Blues proved just as trustworthy for FPL managers this weekend. An impressive 12-point tally, courtesy of a clean sheet and assist, from the Spaniard saw those brave enough to field a Chelsea defender rewarded for their courage.

Reece James (11pts) - Another beneficiary of Frank Lampard's youthful revolution, James' influence for ​Chelsea is steadily growing. The 20-year-old compiled Burnley's misery, grabbing an assist and clean sheet in a 3-0 rout.

Brandon Williams (10pts) - Williams' place at left-back seems more nailed-on every game he plays and his marauding runs down the flank against Norwich proved too much for the Canaries to handle. The 19-year-old won the penalty leading to Manchester United's second goal and earned the Red Devils a rare Premier League clean sheet.

Midfielders

​Riyad Mahrez (17pts) - The Algerian is really starting to find form for the current champions, but it was all made far too easy for him and his teammates on Sunday. ​Mahrez grabbed two goals and an assist in City's 6-1 drubbing of Aston Villa and was only ever so slightly overshadowed by the incredible performance of Sergio Aguero.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (14pts) - Watford's turnaround in form is epitomised by this man. The midfielder has been an integral part of Nigel Pearson's new-look Hornets and the Frenchman appeared back to his best with a goal and assist against Bournemouth.

Juan Mata (11pts) - The Spaniard isn't owned by too many FPL managers due to his dwindling involvement at Old Trafford, but he certainly produced on Saturday. Two assists helped ​United earn a much-needed 4-0 victory against the Canaries and the veteran showed he still has what it takes to cut it in the top-flight.

Leander Dendoncker (10pts) - Mainly used as a cheap 'enabler', the Belgian may have been found on a number of fantasy football benches across the globe. Much to the annoyance of those owners that left him out, Dendoncker popped up with a goal and three bonus points to claim an impressive double digit haul.

Forwards

Sergio Aguero (20pts) - Never doubt the little magician. A ​record-breaking hat-trick catapulted him up the FPL rankings and saw him earn a staggering 20 points - the most of any player this week. Anyone who triple captained the Argentine had the last laugh as even 'Pep Roulette' can't stop the striker tearing up fantasy football year after year.

Marcus Rashford (12pts) - A brace for the young Englishman helped United fans forget the worrying Manchester Derby performance midweek. Regardless of the turmoil endured by the Red Devils this campaign, ​Rashford has been one of the few lights at the end of the tunnel - for FPL managers as well.