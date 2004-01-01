FC Series 2022: Florida Cup with Chelsea and Arsenal, fixtures, tickets

Arsenal and Chelsea have both confirmed their participation in the stateside pre-season FC Series tournament over the 2022 summer.

The competition will see the two sides battle each other for the Florida Cup and also take part in the 'Clash of Nations' against American sides.

Here's what we know about the pre-season tournament.

What is the FC Series?

The FC Series features teams from around the world. Chelsea and Arsenal are participating as part of the 'Clash of Nations' tour. Arsenal are due to face Orlando City, but Chelsea's two games are yet to be confirmed.

The Blues will headline two matches against unconfirmed international opponents across the US before facing Arsenal in a London derby in Orlando, where the so-called Florida Cup will be up for grabs.

What is the Florida Cup?

The Florida Cup is an annual friendly exhibition tournament held in Florida, United States. It was founded in 2015 and has since hosted top teams from Europe and South America.

The format of the competition often changes to accommodate the participating teams' schedules.

Brazilian teams frequently take part in the tournament, with at least one team from the country playing in six of the seven editions so far.

The organisers of the competition say its TV broadcasts reached over five million unique viewers in 2021.

Florida Cup winners

2015 - Koln

2016 - Atletico Mineiro

2017 - Sao Paulo

2018 - Atletico Nacional

2019 - Flamengo

2020 - Palmeiras

2021 - Everton

Florida Cup 2022 participating teams

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will participate in the 2022 edition of the Florida Cup. That derby will be the final of a weeklong 'FC Series' expansion with international matches across the USA.

With the club's future still uncertain, Chelsea have confirmed they will only travel to participate in the competition if its sale has been completed and are no longer subject to United Kingdom government sanctions.

FC Series 2022 fixtures & schedule

July 16 - Chelsea vs TBA - Clash of Nations

July 20 - Orlando City vs Arsenal - Exploria Stadium, Orlando - Clash of Nations

July 20 - TBA vs Chelsea - Clash of Nations

July 23 - Arsenal vs Chelsea - Camping World Stadium, Orlando - Florida Cup

FC Series 2022 tickets

Supporters are able to view Ticketmaster's page for FC Series ticket sales here. General public sale for Orlando City vs Arsenal will start at 15:00 (BST) on Tuesday 3 May.