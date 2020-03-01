Feyenoord Boss Confirms Arsenal Interest in Turkey Midfielder Orkun Kökçü

​Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat appears to have confirmed that Arsenal are keen on signing midfielder Orkun Kökçü.





The 19-year-old has attracted interest from a number of teams, but the Gunners are thought to have ​already opened talks to try and fend off rival interest and strike a summer deal.

Speaking to ​FOX Sports earlier in the week, Advocaat admitted that the rumours surrounding Kökçü are true, but they are yet to receive any official bids from Arsenal or any other interested parties.





“It seems that what I read is true,” he admitted. “But no one has yet come to Feyenoord [to make an offer or hold talks].”

It seems as though Arsenal have already reached out to the midfielder's representatives to try and get the ball rolling. Sevilla and ​Everton have both been named as potential suitors as well, so it's easy to understand why the Gunners are moving fast.

When asked where he felt Kökçü would fit in best, Advocaat simply insisted: "I think he fits in everywhere."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is understood to see Kökçü as a key part of his squad rebuild, and he is ready to offload a number of his current squad to make a place for the Turkey international.





The ​Daily Mail have previously noted that ​Mesut Özil 's time at the Emirates Stadium could soon be coming to an end, while Mattéo Guendouzi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all fighting for their futures for the rest of the season.





Selling those four would raise well more than the £23m which Kökçü is projected to cost, and meeting his wage demands would obviously not be a problem if Arsenal managed to get Özil's astronomical salary off the books.

For all the money he earns, Özil has managed just one goal and three assists in all competitions - an exceptionally disappointing return from one of the best paid players in world football.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!