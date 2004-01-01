FIFA 23: All 5 Star skillers in Ultimate Team

If you want to make the most of FIFA 23's new dribbling mechanics, you'll want to get one or two 5-star skillers into your team.

In total, there are 48 5-star skillers in FIFA 23, including 13 who have received upgrades to their skills moves from last year.

Kylian Mbappe is the game's highest-rated option at 91 overall, with Cristiano Ronaldo just behind at 90. Neymar, at 89, comes in third.

La Liga's top skiller is Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior, before new additions Christopher Nkunku and Kingsley Coman lead the way for the Bundesliga. The trio are all 86 overall, as are Thiago and Riyad Mahrez.

There are two 85-rated skillers in the game: Memphis Depay and Paul Pogba of Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

The top 5-star skillers on FIFA 23 | EA Sports

Among the new additions to this year's list are Manchester United winger Antony and West Ham man Lucas Paqueta, while there's a return for the legendary Franck Ribery, who is now playing his football in Serie A with Salernitana.

If you're building a silver team, look no further than Lyon's Rayan Cherki at 73 or New York City Talles Magno at 71. FIFA-favourite Aiden McGeady, now 67 overall and at Scottish side Hibernian, is still there as well.

Livingston winger Dylan Bahamboula is the only 5-star skiller bronze card, coming in at 63 overall.

All 5-star skillers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - ranked