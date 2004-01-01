FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Best Under-21 players revealed

Barcelona starlet Pedri is the highest rated Under-21 player on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 19-year-old midfielder comes in at 85 overall, good enough to make him one of the top 25 La Liga players available.

Coming in narrowly behind is Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is seven months younger and one overall spot behind at 84. He's tied with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen shares an 82 overall with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, the latter of whom has been given a +2 upgrade from last year's game.

Next up at 81 are Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and Real Madrid's Rodrygo to round out the top ten.

Another Arsenal man, William Saliba, shares an 80 overall with three other players: Nuno Mendes, Jurrien Timber and Jeremie Frimpong.

The top youngsters on Ultimate Team are in | EA Sports

Gavi, the youngest player on this list, comes in next at 79 alongside Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati, who has managed to climb up from a 76 last year.

Sharing the 79 rating are Yeremy Pino, Eduardo Camavinga, Goncalo Inacio, Ryan Gravenberch, Orkun Kokcu, Wesley Fofana and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Moving down to 78, we have Piero Hincapie - one of the most improved players this year - as well as Gabriel Martinelli, Charles De Ketelaere and Enzo Fernandez.

Completing the list is the oldest player here, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who comes in at 77.

Overall, four clubs have three players in this list: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and RB Leipzig both have two.

The best Under-21 players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - ranked

