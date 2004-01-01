FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The best passers in Ultimate Team

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been unveiled as the best passer on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
The Belgian, who is a game-high 91 overall, boasts a whopping 93 passing and has seen a +4 boost to his curve stat, which now sits at 89.
He's clear at the top of the standings, three ahead of the 90 passing boasted by Toni Kroos, Dani Parejo and Lionel Messi.
Luka Modric and Trent Alexander-Arnold both share 89 passing, putting them one point ahead of Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen (88).
Next up are four players with 87 passing: Thiago, Marco Verratti, Joshua Kimmich and Hakim Ziyech.
The rankings finish off at 86, with no fewer than eight players sharing that stat. The highest-rated here is Frenkie de Jong, with the Barcelona midfielder being handed an 87-overall card.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Leicester's Youri Tielemans, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Wolves talisman Ruben Neves are the Premier League players with 86 passing.
Elsewhere, the same rating has been handed to Luis Alberto, David Silva and Raphael Guerreiro.
The top passers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - ranked
- Kevin De Bruyne - 93
- Toni Kroos - 90
- Dani Parejo - 90
- Lionel Messi - 90
- Luka Modric - 89
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - 89
- Christian Eriksen - 88
- Bruno Fernandes - 88
- Thiago - 87
- Marco Verratti - 87
- Joshua Kimmich - 87
- Hakim Ziyech - 87
- Jorginho - 86
- Frenkie de Jong - 86
- Luis Alberto - 86
- Youri Tielemans - 86
- David Silva - 86
- Martin Odegaard - 86
- Ruben Neves - 86
- Raphael Guerreiro - 86
Source : 90min