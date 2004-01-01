FIFA 23 ratings leak: Arsenal

FIFA 23 is right around the corner, and it's about this time that player ratings start to trickle out into the world.

Fans around the world are already starting to design their dream Ultimate Team, but to do that, you need to know the ratings of your favourite players.

Here are Arsenal's leaked ratings.

*all ratings are unofficial and are subject to change before the official release

Arsenal leaked FIFA 23 ratings

A tumultuous 2021/22 season hasn't been particularly kind to Arsenal, whose ratings are a little lower than most of their rivals.

Topping the charts are Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard at 84, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus narrowly behind on 83.

A welcome sight is that of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was 74 overall last year but has been handed a well-deserved upgrade to 82. He's tied with Bukayo Saka, who is up from 80.

Kieran Tierney and Gabriel both come in at 81, with Emile Smith Rowe and William Saliba narrowly behind on 80.

There's a party at 79, with Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin and Oleksandr Zinchenko all handed the same rating.

A few of these players might need special cards before they start popping up in teams, but that might not be a problem given how well Arsenal are playing these days.

Full leaked Arsenal ratings