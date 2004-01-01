FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: The best Premier League starter squad

FIFA 23 is upon us and it's time to start building your starter squad.

If you're looking to kick things off with a Premier League team, there are a whole lot of budget options available to get you started.

Here's the best XI you can build with players worth under 5,000 coins each.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope is always solid on FUT | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Nick Pope is 6'6. Enough said.



At 81 overall, the Newcastle stopper is never going to break the bank and there's a good chance he'll be one of the top goalkeepers in the game for a while to come.



Alternatives to consider: Aaron Ramsdale, Jose Sa

2. RB: Nelson Semedo

Semedo is a good option on the right | James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

There isn't a lot of pace flying around among Premier League right-backs, so Nelson Semedo, with 83, is one of the best options here.



Expensive options like Kyle Walker or Joao Cancelo are worth saving up for.



Alternatives to consider: Djed Spence, Matty Cash

3. CB: William Saliba

Saliba has impressed in England | Visionhaus/GettyImages

At 6'4, with medium/high work rates and 78 pace, William Saliba is an incredibly solid option for any early team.



He's towards the top end of 'budget', but he'll be worth the expense.



Alternatives to consider: Wesley Fofana, Cristian Romero

4. CB: Diego Carlos

Carlos is injured in real life | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Slightly shorter than Saliba at 6'1, Diego Carlos still boasts some excellent stats.



The 83-rated defender has 82 defending and 82 physical, as well as 76 pace and medium/high work rates.



Alternatives to consider: Moussa Niakhate, Ben Godfrey

5. LB: Rico Henry

You can save coins with Henry | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

We'll be honest, this is all about pace. Rico Henry comes in with 90, which is significantly higher than most other options.



This is probably a position which needs a priority upgrade when the coins start flowing.



Alternatives to consider: Konstantinos Tsimikas, Renan Lodi

6. CDM: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez divides opinion at centre-back | Michael Regan/GettyImages

At 5'10, Lisandro Martinez is perhaps a little short for centre-back, but he's more than suitable to shift up to CDM.



He's got the medium/high work rates and passing abilities needed to play in midfield, giving off budget N'Golo Kante vibes.



Alternatives to consider: Declan Rice, Allan

7. CM: Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic's playmaking is excellent | Pixsell/MB Media/GettyImages

With movement and playmaking skills both important in FIFA 23, Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic looks like an excellent midfielder.



His 88 dribbling and 83 passing will both feel excellent in game, so definitely pick him up if you can.



Alternatives to consider: Tyler Adams, Enock Mwepu, Bruno Guimaraes

8. CAM: Mason Mount

Mount is a do-it-all CAM | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

If your preferred formation has space for a CAM, Mason Mount could be your guy.



He doesn't really stand out at anything but can do a whole lot of everything, which will be crucial as you get to grips with the new gameplay.



Alternatives to consider: Christian Eriksen, Fabio Vieira

9. RW: Christian Pulisic

It's worth switching Pulisic over to the right | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Forwards start to get a little expensive but Chelsea's Christian Pulisic remains a great budget option.



His 87 pace and 86 dribbling are both excellent and should make up for his sub-par shooting.



Alternatives to consider: Leon Bailey, Daniel James, Pedro Neto

10. ST: Alexander Isak

Isak is a solid striker | Stu Forster/GettyImages

At just 80 overall, Alexander Isak won't be a popular card for many players, so you should take advantage of his low price tag.



The towering Swede boasts a 5* weak foot and some excellent attacking stats that make him feel like a real danger in game. If you want a budget Erling Haaland, he's your guy.



Alternatives to consider: Richarlison, Patson Daka, Michail Antonio

11. LW: Luis Sinisterra

Take a look at summer signing Sinisterra | George Wood/GettyImages

Over on the left, Luis Sinisterra looks like an incredibly fun card to play with.



His 89 pace and 85 dribbling, combined with 4* weak foot and 4* skills, will see off nearly any right-back on the game.



Alternatives to consider: Daniel James, Manor Solomon, Harvey Barnes