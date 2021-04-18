FIFA call for 'calm, constructive talks' over Super League plans

FIFA have released a statement condemning the idea of a Super League, while urging those involved to sit down for calm, constructive negotiations.

UEFA and the Premier League have both hit out at the idea of the Super League, which was officially confirmed late on Sunday evening, with their statements taking a more aggressive tact. Clubs involved in the Super League were threatened with expulsion and bans from current competitions.

FIFA are the latest governing body to voice their displeasure towards the plans, but instead of issuing threats, the organisation seems to be trying to act as a peacemaker in the whole thing.

UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.



Read it in full here: ? — UEFA (@UEFA) April 18, 2021

"In view of several media requests and as already stated several times, FIFA wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favour of solidarity in football and an equitable redistribution model which can help develop football as a sport, particularly at global level, since the development of global football is the primary mission of FIFA," a statement read.

"In our view, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, integrity and equitable financial redistribution. Moreover, the governing bodies of football should employ all lawful, sporting and diplomatic means to ensure this remains the case.

"Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles.

"FIFA always stands for unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in the spirit of solidarity and fair play. FIFA will, of course, do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonised way forward in the overall interests of football."

? The official statement of the ‘ESL’ (European Super League)... pic.twitter.com/wIaHSFiShG — 90min (@90min_Football) April 19, 2021

It's a change of tone from FIFA, who had previously joined in with the threats towards teams involved in the Super League.

Back in January, they released a statement insisting any player who takes part in the new competition would be banned from taking part in the World Cup, with the six confederations (AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) all prepared to ban players from their own continental competitions, including the European Championships.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!