FIFPRO announce shortlist for World XI

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been named on the shortlist for this year's FIFPRO World XI.

Both players have been named in the final XI on 15 occasions, with both players being named in the team every year since 2007.

Alongside Messi and Ronaldo on the forwards list are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski. Messi is considered the heavy favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or award having put in all-time great performances for Argentina on their way to World Cup glory in Qatar.

In midfield veteran Luka Modric - who won yet another Champions League in 2022 and reached the World Cup semi-finals with Croatia - is joined by the likes of up-and-comers Jude Bellingham, Gavi and Pedri, as well Premier League stalwarts like Kevin De Bruyne. New Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez has also made the cut following his British record move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Silva and ex-Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger are named in the defence shortlist, while Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois and Emiliano Martinez make up the goalkeeper list.

FIFPRO World 11 shortlist

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Man City/Bayern Munich), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Casemiro (Man Utd), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica/Chelsea), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd/Al Nassr), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Erling Haaland (Man City), Neymar (PSG)