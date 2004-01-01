 
Folarin Balogun responds to Arsenal exit speculation & future MLS transfer

Folarin Balogun says he's leaving talk of a move away from Arsenal to his family and representatives. The 22-year-old has been linked with a permanent Emirates Stadium exit after scoring 21 goals out on loan last season.

Folarin Balogun says that he's leaving the speculation and talk over his Arsenal future to his agent and family.
Source : 90min

